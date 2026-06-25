Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2026.

A total of 13,806,390 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 51.66% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date. Shareholders voted on each of the matters presented at the Meeting, as described in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2026.

Election of Directors

All five nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Greg Wong 9,713,832 71.01% 3,965,737 28.99% Leonard Murphy 13,228,069 96.69% 451,500 3.31% James Bowen 13,665,569 99.90% 14,000 0.10% Marc Kazimirski 13,665,169 99.89% 14,400 0.11% Al Leong 13,665,169 99.89% 14,400 0.11%

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved fixing the number of directors of the Company at five.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 13,679,569 100.00% 0 0.00%

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, with remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 13,679,569 100.00% 0 0.00%

Amended and Restated Security-Based Compensation Plan

The ordinary resolution approving the Company's Amended and Restated Security-Based Compensation Plan, which required approval by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, did not receive the requisite shareholder approval and, accordingly, was not approved.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 3,451,699 41.36% 4,894,617 58.64%

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302840

Source: RIWI Corp.