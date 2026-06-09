Gaithersburg, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) ("Shuttle Pharma" or the "Company"), the owner of Molecule.ai, an artificial intelligence ("AI") driven platform for molecular discovery and early-stage drug development, and United Dogecoin, Inc., Shuttle Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary and a Dogecoin mining company, today announced that its board of directors have approved a proposed reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 10-for-1. The reverse stock split will become effective on June 11, 2026, at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the existing symbol "SHPH" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on June 11, 2026. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be 825693500.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every ten shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically reclassified and combined into 1 share of common stock. This will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from 6,371,075 shares to approximately 637,108 shares, without giving effect to rounding. The split will also apply to Company common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding RSU grants, warrants, pre-funded warrants and convertible preferred stock. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the next highest whole number at the participant level.

The reverse stock split is part of Shuttle Pharma's strategic plan to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, while also strengthening the Company's long-term capital structure.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) owns a pharmaceutical software artificial intelligence ("AI") driven platform for molecular discovery and early-stage drug development. By combining modern AI techniques with structured scientific workflows, the Molecule.ai platform helps researchers explore the chemical space more efficiently, evaluate molecular ideas with greater clarity and make more informed decisions during the earliest stages of drug development. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com.

About United Dogecoin

United Dogecoin is a Dogecoin mining company built on three foundational advantages: scale, preferential access to best-in-class equipment, and an industry leading management team. Its mission is to establish and maintain category leadership in the Dogecoin sector through high-efficiency, low-cost mining operations and strategic coin accumulation, combining operational excellence, consistency and expert execution to build a robust reserve.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development of our company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Molecule.ai platform, risks related to the acquisition and retention of future customers and our ability to generate revenue, our ability to fund our future operations, risks regarding our intellectual property, risks regarding our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq, as well as other factors discussed in Shuttle Pharma's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle Pharma specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300646

Source: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.