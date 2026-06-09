Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway

Retatrutide and amycretin are being investigated for compatibility with Lexaria's proprietary DehydraTECH

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) ("Lexaria" or the "Company"), a global innovator in oral drug delivery platforms, announces that dosing has been completed in its 2026 Animal Study #2 (GLP-1-A26-2) evaluating a number of formulation enhancements with 2 next-generation glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") drugs (the "Study") to explore the potential for improved DehydraTECHTM performance as well as potentially stake new intellectual property claims.

Retatrutide is one of Eli Lilly and Company's leading next-generation GLP-1 drugs undergoing extensive trials in the weight loss space, where two current Phase 3 studies were recently reported to deliver average weight loss of 28.3% - or 70 pounds - when evaluating patients who stayed on the drug. Unlike the GLP-1 drugs currently on the market, retatrutide is a triple hormone receptor agonist, targeting each of GLP-1, glucagon, and GIP ("glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide"). Retatrutide is currently administered only via weekly injections, whereas Lexaria's Study will examine oral dosing formulated via tablets and capsules.

Weight loss with retatrutide - which has not yet been approved by the FDA - seems to be higher than with any other GLP-1 drug on the market today, with an astonishing 65.3% of participants taking the 12mg dose of retatrutide achieving a BMI ("body mass index") of less than 30, meaning they no longer met the minimum BMI criteria for obesity.

Lexaria's investigation into retatrutide, if successful, would expand DehydraTECH's applicability to prospective triple-agonist weight-loss peptide drugs in late stages of development, that could potentially dominate the future market.

"This is a watershed moment for Lexaria's investigations into GLP-1 drugs," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "We have already established the compatibility of our technology with today's leading GLP-1 drugs, but if we are likewise able to demonstrate benefits with the drugs of tomorrow like retatrutide, amycretin and others, then we will begin to show relevance to those drugs that will likely be on the market for the next 10 years or more."

Lexaria's large Study is investigating 18 different study arms to evaluate new and novel DehydraTECHTM compositions that may be of interest to industry. Blood samples are being taken at multiple timepoints through a 24-hour post-dosing period to quantify the pharmacokinetic ("PK") performance of each composition. The primary goals of this Study are to investigate compatibility of retatrutide and amycretin with Lexaria's DehydraTECHTM formulation and processing technology, centered around PK performance and tolerability. Retatrutide is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, whereas amycretin is owned by Novo Nordisk.

As is the case with all GLP-1 drugs on the market today, common side effects of next-generation retatrutide and amycretin GLP-1 drugs include nausea and gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea and vomiting. With this Study and others planned, Lexaria is attempting to establish that DehydraTECHTM processing of these drugs may lower the severity and instances of side effects while maintaining or improving efficacy.

This Study will also directly compare pill (tablet) formulations to capsules, to better understand the differences between absorption of the active drugs primarily through either the stomach (pills) or the intestine (capsules). Most oral GLP-1 peptide drugs on the market today rely on pill formulations that are primarily absorbed through the stomach.

As in Animal Study #1 announced on April 15th, this new Study will evaluate alternative formulations to the salcaprozate sodium (SNAC) technology currently incorporated in Novo Nordisk's oral Rybelsus and Wegovy tablet products. The present Study will include but not be limited to compositions using a different delivery enabling compound, sodium caprate, which has itself been shown to influence gastrointestinal absorption.

This is a self-sponsored Lexaria Study that is fully funded from existing corporate resources.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECHTM

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECHTM has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 65 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECHTM technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexarias-animal-study-examining-next-generation-glp-1-drugs-is-underwa-1174320