Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Valor Gold Corp. (TSX: VGC) (OTCQB: VLGDF) ("Valor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "VLGDF" effective as of June 9, 2026. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "VGC".

The OTCQB quotation represents a meaningful step forward in the Company's long-term capital markets strategy, increasing visibility and participation among United States investors. The Company's OTCQB quotation is expected to support greater trading convenience in the United States. Investors can access real-time quotes and market information for Valor on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Valor Gold Corp

Valor is a Canadian gold exploration and development company formed through the strategic spin-out of the Courageous Lake Gold Project in the Northwest Territories. The Company's mandate is to focus technical and financial resources on advancing a large-scale gold system through disciplined exploration, resource expansion, and staged development planning. For further information abut the Company, please visit Valor's website at www.valorgold.ca.

Neither the TSX nor the OTC Markets nor their regulation services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release that address events, conditions, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "potential," "projects," "targets," "may," "could," "would," "might," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the OTCQB listing and the anticipated benefits to the Company therefrom.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, including but not limited to, the potential inability of the Company to realize the expected benefits from listing its common shares on the OTCQB, and general market, economic, and political conditions. These risks, as well as other factors, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this news release represent management's best judgment based on information available as of the date hereof; however, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual outcomes may differ materially.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300726

Source: Valor Gold Corp.