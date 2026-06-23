Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Mark Ashley, Chief Executive Officer, Marcus Adam, Vice President, Exploration and Steven Cresswell, Chief Financial Officer of Valor Gold Corp. ("Valor Gold", "Valor" or the "Company") (TSX: VGC), and their distinguished guests, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8s8Gs0sI4A

Valor Gold Corp. holds 100% of the Courageous Lake gold project in Canada's Northwest Territories, representing the third largest undeveloped gold resource in Canada. With 15 million ounces of gold across Measured, Indicated and Inferred resources, Valor Gold offers exceptional leverage to the gold price within a Tier 1 Canadian jurisdiction. Valor's listing on the TSX marks an important milestone for the Company, increasing its visibility among investors and strengthening access to capital markets. The TSX listing reflects Valor's commitment to advancing the Courageous Lake gold project and unlocking value from this significant undeveloped gold resource. With a world-class asset in a premier mining jurisdiction, Valor is well positioned to create long-term value for shareholders. The Company intends to advance the project in the coming months as it works towards defining and drill testing additional exploration targets that will be included into an updated integrated Pre-Feasibility Study.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302538

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange