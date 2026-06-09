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WKN: 798185 | ISIN: US0017441017 | Ticker-Symbol: HCQ
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 17:35
26,600 Euro
-1,48 % -0,400
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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AMN Healthcare Services Inc: AMN Healthcare Acquires Jaide Health to Expand Language Access Across the Patient Journey Through AI Technology

DALLAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare's Language Services today announced it has acquired Jaide Health, a real-time, AI-enabled medical interpretation and translation solution designed to help patients and care teams communicate more quickly and easily throughout the administrative aspects of the healthcare experience. The acquisition expands AMN Language Services' ability to support LEP patients not only during clinical encounters requiring human interaction, but also in key moments before and after care-while reinforcing the essential role of medically qualified human interpreters for clinical, complex, and sensitive conversations.

Jaide Health provides high-quality, AI-assisted language support for common, everyday verbal exchanges and written translations, such as sharing intake and discharge information, helping close gaps outside the physician or acute-care encounter where patients and staff often experience delays or limited language access. When conversations become clinical or complex, human interpreters remain central to ensuring accuracy, empathy, and patient safety.

"This is an important strategic move in AMN's ongoing mission to improve access to care for all," said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "By expanding language support across more moments in the healthcare journey, we can help health systems deliver a more seamless experience for patients and care teams while continuing to rely on the critical expertise of our qualified interpreters when it matters most."

The Jaide Health solution is live today with clients across multiple healthcare environments, demonstrating value in real-world workflows and patient communications.

"We believe we've built one of the strongest solutions in the market, and joining AMN Language Services lets us reach more patients through AMN's scale and clinical-quality standards," said Joe Corkery, MD, CEO and co-founder of Jaide Health. "AMN was our first choice because of our shared commitment to quality. Together, we can pair smart AI assistance with the high standards of AMN's human interpreting to provide LEP patients with a voice outside of clinical encounters, which we know leads to better outcomes and experiences."

As part of the acquisition, the Jaide Health team will join AMN Healthcare. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2025 our healthcare professionals reached more than 13 million patients at more than 2,300 healthcare systems, including 93 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies.

Media Contact
Investor Contact
Corporate Communications
Randle Reece
AMN Healthcare
Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
AMN-PR@amnhealthcare.comAMN Healthcare
(866) 861-3229 | ir@amnhealthcare.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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