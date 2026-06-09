Barranco Gold Mining Corp. Engages Rio Minerals Ltd. To Support 2026 Exploration Planning At The King Property

CSE: BAR

FWB:314

OTCQB: BRGMF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rio Minerals Ltd. ("Rio Minerals") to support the Company in connection with the planning and the commencement of the advancement of its 2026 exploration activities at the Company's 100%-owned King Property, located in British Columbia, Canada.

Rio Minerals has been engaged to assist Barranco with technical planning, exploration coordination and project-level support as the Company prepares for the next phase of work at the King Project. The engagement is intended to further strengthen Barranco's technical approach to exploration and support the Company's objective of advancing the King Project in a disciplined and systematic manner.

"We are pleased to engage Rio Minerals as we prepare for the 2026 exploration season at the King Property," commented Reno J Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Barranco Gold Mining Corp. "Their technical involvement will support our internal planning process and help ensure that our upcoming exploration activities are structured, efficient and focused on advancing the project in a responsible and data-driven way."

The King Property is located within British Columbia's Spences Bridge Gold Belt, a region known for hosting gold and copper mineralization. Barranco continues to evaluate historical exploration data and is preparing for a systematic exploration program intended to further assess the project's potential.

The Company expects to provide a more detailed update regarding its planned 2026 exploration program at the King Property in the coming weeks.

About Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its 100%- owned King Property in British Columbia. The project is strategically located between the historical Brenda Mine to the east and the Elk Gold Mine to the west, in a prolific mineralized belt. Barranco is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration and responsible development. Mineralization on adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on Barranco Gold Mining Corp's property.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the engagement of Rio Minerals Ltd., the Company's planned exploration activities, the anticipated advancement of the King Project, the Company's intention to provide future updates, and the potential of the King Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, permitting risk, financing risk, market conditions, operational delays, contractor availability, and other risks customary to mineral exploration.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp