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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 15:25
7,100 Euro
+17,36 % +1,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9007,75019:02
Dow Jones News
09.06.2026 17:33 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM 
09-Jun-2026 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") 

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that the following documents have today been published and are available on 
the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com: 

   -- Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 (the "Annual Report"); 
   -- Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM"); and 
   -- Form of Proxy. 
  
 
The Company's final results for the year ended 31 March 2026 were announced separately earlier today via RIS. 
 
Annual General Meeting 
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 on 22 July 2026 at 4 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AU. 

Documents available via the National Storage Mechanism 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the following documents have also been submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism: 

   -- The Annual Report; 
   -- Notice of Annual General Meeting; and 
   -- Form of Proxy. 
  
 
The Annual Report, the Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy are also available on the Company's website at 
investors.moltenventures.com and will be posted to shareholders on or around 12 June 2026. 
 
Enquiries 
Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer 
                        ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Joshua Hughes                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Liam Kingsmill 

Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright 
                        +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 430813 
EQS News ID:  2342488 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2342488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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