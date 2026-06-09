Molten Ventures Plc: Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM 09-Jun-2026 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that the following documents have today been published and are available on the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com: -- Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 (the "Annual Report"); -- Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM"); and -- Form of Proxy. The Company's final results for the year ended 31 March 2026 were announced separately earlier today via RIS. Annual General Meeting The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 on 22 July 2026 at 4 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AU. Documents available via the National Storage Mechanism In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the following documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism: -- The Annual Report; -- Notice of Annual General Meeting; and -- Form of Proxy. The Annual Report, the Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy are also available on the Company's website at investors.moltenventures.com and will be posted to shareholders on or around 12 June 2026. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: ACS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 430813 EQS News ID: 2342488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 09, 2026 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)