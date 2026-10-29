Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 29-Oct-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Saba Capital Management, L.P. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office SMA #8 United States SMA #9 United States Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands SMA #10 United States Saba Capital Pine Creek Fund, LP United States Saba K Fund, LP United States Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II United States Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund United States Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 3.287278 11.334199 14.621477 25346773 crossed or reached Position of previous 4.183145 12.486673 16.669818 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 5698596 0 3.287278 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 5698596 3.287278%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Total Return Swap 12/15/2026 Cash 19648177 11.334199 Sub Total 8.B2 19648177 11.334199%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Boaz Saba Capital Weinstein Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Saba Capital Management Management, 11.334199 14.621477% GP, LLC L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 447925 EQS News ID: 2424914 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 13:50 ET (17:50 GMT)