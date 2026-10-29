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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 17:55
8,350 Euro
+0,60 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,40019:48
8,2508,35017:56
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 19:21 Uhr
258 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
29-Oct-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Saba Capital Management, L.P. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
New York 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                        City of registered office    Country of registered office 
 
SMA #8                                        United States 
 
SMA #9                                        United States 
 
Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.                            Cayman Islands 
 
SMA #10                                       United States 
 
Saba Capital Pine Creek Fund, LP                           United States 
 
Saba K Fund, LP                                   United States 
 
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II                     United States 
 
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.                        Cayman Islands 
 
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.                        Cayman Islands 
 
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund                       United States 
 
Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.                           Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  3.287278        11.334199           14.621477   25346773 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      4.183145        12.486673           16.669818     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50       5698596         0             3.287278       0.000000 
 
Sub Total 8.A       5698596                      3.287278%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
Total Return Swap   12/15/2026               Cash          19648177      11.334199 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    19648177      11.334199%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
 
Boaz     Saba Capital 
Weinstein   Management                                       
       GP, LLC 
 
 
Saba Capital Saba Capital 
Management  Management,                 11.334199               14.621477% 
GP, LLC    L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 447925 
EQS News ID:  2424914 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 13:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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