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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 17:37
7,750 Euro
+0,65 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8007,95009:18
7,8007,90009:18
Dow Jones News
09.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 2^nd November 2026 to Friday 6^th November 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
02/11/26   15,000     673.8866        662.50    692.00 
03/11/26   15,000     692.5036        687.50    696.00 
04/11/26   15,000     696.0970        690.50    700.00 
05/11/26   20,000     673.9257        644.00    694.00 
06/11/26   30,000     640.8551        634.00    650.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,839,373 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,207,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
02/11/2026  544         662.50     08:16:40     00083618345TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  290         662.50     08:16:40     00083618346TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  409         662.50     08:53:19     00083620185TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  455         662.50     08:53:19     00083620184TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  140         666.00     09:46:13     00083621918TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  820         673.50     10:29:09     00083623425TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  881         675.50     11:21:07     00083624515TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  28          674.00     11:33:40     00083624642TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  53          674.00     11:33:40     00083624641TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  237         674.00     11:34:20     00083624650TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  17          674.00     11:34:54     00083624656TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  257         674.00     11:35:04     00083624657TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  20          674.00     11:38:40     00083624712TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  195         674.00     11:48:49     00083624820TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  193         674.50     12:41:28     00083625744TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  819         674.50     13:18:02     00083626387TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  593         674.50     13:18:02     00083626386TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  813         677.50     13:42:30     00083627215TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  813         676.50     13:48:07     00083627577TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  223         674.50     14:12:31     00083628287TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  315         675.00     14:12:31     00083628288TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  238         692.00     16:15:57     00083634724TRLO0 XLON 
02/11/2026  6647         675.15     16:18:32     00083634810TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  839         689.00     08:18:17     00083637191TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  897         694.50     09:15:00     00083639337TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  621         693.00     09:45:28     00083640333TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  314         693.00     09:45:28     00083640332TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  782         693.50     10:20:54     00083641740TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  81          693.50     10:20:54     00083641741TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  713         691.50     11:14:24     00083645246TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  39          691.50     11:14:24     00083645247TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  37          691.50     11:14:24     00083645245TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  659         687.50     11:54:53     00083647525TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  250         687.50     11:54:53     00083647526TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  541         691.00     12:41:10     00083649135TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  226         691.00     12:41:10     00083649134TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  377         690.00     12:59:36     00083649592TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  375         690.00     12:59:36     00083649593TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  437         696.00     13:34:12     00083651767TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  234         696.00     13:34:12     00083651765TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  234         696.00     13:34:12     00083651766TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  159         694.00     13:42:33     00083652500TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  838         695.00     13:46:47     00083652802TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  443         693.00     14:24:44     00083654405TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  382         693.00     14:24:44     00083654404TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  892         693.50     14:31:25     00083654593TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  362         692.00     14:42:06     00083655109TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  323         692.00     14:42:06     00083655110TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  886         694.00     14:57:16     00083656051TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  878         693.00     15:18:22     00083657117TRLO0 XLON 
03/11/2026  2181         692.50     15:20:56     00083657252TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  524         696.00     08:18:05     00083663433TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  220         696.00     08:18:05     00083663432TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  147         696.00     08:18:05     00083663431TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  152         694.50     09:52:46     00083670872TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  843         696.50     09:57:07     00083671646TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  898         700.00     10:32:15     00083673243TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  733         700.00     11:00:52     00083674479TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  739         700.00     11:00:52     00083674478TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  742         699.00     11:23:14     00083675219TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  908         697.50     12:01:56     00083676635TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  520         696.00     12:37:21     00083678521TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  165         696.00     12:37:21     00083678520TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  166         696.00     12:37:21     00083678519TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  75          695.50     13:24:56     00083680243TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  193         695.50     13:24:56     00083680245TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  539         695.50     13:24:56     00083680244TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  795         696.00     13:50:08     00083681928TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  68          693.50     14:14:04     00083683521TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  759         693.50     14:14:04     00083683520TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  312         696.50     14:49:04     00083685857TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  511         696.50     14:49:04     00083685856TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  862         696.50     14:50:35     00083685977TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  814         697.00     14:50:35     00083685978TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  793         693.00     15:18:47     00083688484TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  801         694.00     15:34:41     00083689514TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  740         693.00     15:46:45     00083690183TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  6          691.00     15:55:35     00083690895TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  166         692.00     15:58:57     00083691147TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  457         690.50     15:58:57     00083691148TRLO0 XLON 
04/11/2026  352         691.50     16:02:10     00083691478TRLO0 XLON
05/11/2026  432         694.00     08:27:20     00083697786TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  216         694.00     08:27:20     00083697785TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  205         694.00     08:35:32     00083698339TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  625         692.50     08:59:57     00083700213TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  112         692.50     08:59:57     00083700212TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  858         693.00     09:29:49     00083701759TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  842         691.00     10:02:03     00083703699TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  794         691.00     10:37:29     00083705714TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  220         689.00     11:14:30     00083707336TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  466         689.00     11:14:30     00083707335TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  743         689.00     11:38:00     00083708639TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  779         690.50     12:00:02     00083709530TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  403         686.50     12:31:10     00083711408TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  144         690.00     12:52:35     00083712550TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  130         690.00     12:52:35     00083712549TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  790         687.50     12:57:35     00083712778TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  776         687.00     13:34:47     00083714398TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  844         688.50     14:11:45     00083715488TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  840         688.50     14:18:45     00083715773TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  893         687.50     14:31:56     00083717809TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  912         676.50     14:46:44     00083719249TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  754         670.50     15:05:48     00083720341TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  782         664.50     15:21:46     00083721629TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  899         662.00     15:36:27     00083722559TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  541         658.00     15:41:46     00083722917TRLO0 XLON 
05/11/2026  5000         644.00     15:53:57     00083724360TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  822         644.50     08:12:35     00083729919TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  903         650.00     09:18:15     00083734419TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  888         645.50     09:42:16     00083735236TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  828         639.00     10:51:00     00083738234TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  10000        638.75     11:21:05     00083739804TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  459         634.00     11:41:51     00083740551TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  366         634.00     11:41:51     00083740550TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  827         634.50     12:00:06     00083741617TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  904         637.50     13:12:32     00083742974TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  845         640.50     13:30:06     00083743633TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  841         639.00     13:55:21     00083744324TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  734         642.50     14:26:15     00083745371TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  766         642.50     14:26:15     00083745370TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  879         640.50     14:34:34     00083745811TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  901         643.00     14:42:57     00083746333TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  731         648.00     14:50:36     00083746844TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  793         646.00     14:54:56     00083747121TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  873         644.50     15:01:49     00083747529TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  783         645.00     15:17:23     00083748496TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  809         645.00     15:22:34     00083748719TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  839         644.00     15:27:37     00083749054TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  4          639.50     15:34:36     00083749601TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  476         639.50     15:35:35     00083749664TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  432         639.50     15:35:40     00083749674TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  864         639.50     15:41:05     00083750142TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  841         641.50     15:53:41     00083750810TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  817         641.00     15:57:17     00083751041TRLO0 XLON 
06/11/2026  775         639.50     16:02:29     00083751371TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 448878 
EQS News ID:  2430330 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2430330&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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