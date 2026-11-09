Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 2^nd November 2026 to Friday 6^th November 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 02/11/26 15,000 673.8866 662.50 692.00 03/11/26 15,000 692.5036 687.50 696.00 04/11/26 15,000 696.0970 690.50 700.00 05/11/26 20,000 673.9257 644.00 694.00 06/11/26 30,000 640.8551 634.00 650.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,839,373 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,207,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 02/11/2026 544 662.50 08:16:40 00083618345TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 290 662.50 08:16:40 00083618346TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 409 662.50 08:53:19 00083620185TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 455 662.50 08:53:19 00083620184TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 140 666.00 09:46:13 00083621918TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 820 673.50 10:29:09 00083623425TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 881 675.50 11:21:07 00083624515TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 28 674.00 11:33:40 00083624642TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 53 674.00 11:33:40 00083624641TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 237 674.00 11:34:20 00083624650TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 17 674.00 11:34:54 00083624656TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 257 674.00 11:35:04 00083624657TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 20 674.00 11:38:40 00083624712TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 195 674.00 11:48:49 00083624820TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 193 674.50 12:41:28 00083625744TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 819 674.50 13:18:02 00083626387TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 593 674.50 13:18:02 00083626386TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 813 677.50 13:42:30 00083627215TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 813 676.50 13:48:07 00083627577TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 223 674.50 14:12:31 00083628287TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 315 675.00 14:12:31 00083628288TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 238 692.00 16:15:57 00083634724TRLO0 XLON 02/11/2026 6647 675.15 16:18:32 00083634810TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 839 689.00 08:18:17 00083637191TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 897 694.50 09:15:00 00083639337TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 621 693.00 09:45:28 00083640333TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 314 693.00 09:45:28 00083640332TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 782 693.50 10:20:54 00083641740TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 81 693.50 10:20:54 00083641741TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 713 691.50 11:14:24 00083645246TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 39 691.50 11:14:24 00083645247TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 37 691.50 11:14:24 00083645245TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 659 687.50 11:54:53 00083647525TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 250 687.50 11:54:53 00083647526TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 541 691.00 12:41:10 00083649135TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 226 691.00 12:41:10 00083649134TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 377 690.00 12:59:36 00083649592TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 375 690.00 12:59:36 00083649593TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 437 696.00 13:34:12 00083651767TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 234 696.00 13:34:12 00083651765TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 234 696.00 13:34:12 00083651766TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 159 694.00 13:42:33 00083652500TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 838 695.00 13:46:47 00083652802TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 443 693.00 14:24:44 00083654405TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 382 693.00 14:24:44 00083654404TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 892 693.50 14:31:25 00083654593TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 362 692.00 14:42:06 00083655109TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 323 692.00 14:42:06 00083655110TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 886 694.00 14:57:16 00083656051TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 878 693.00 15:18:22 00083657117TRLO0 XLON 03/11/2026 2181 692.50 15:20:56 00083657252TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 524 696.00 08:18:05 00083663433TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 220 696.00 08:18:05 00083663432TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 147 696.00 08:18:05 00083663431TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 152 694.50 09:52:46 00083670872TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 843 696.50 09:57:07 00083671646TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 898 700.00 10:32:15 00083673243TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 733 700.00 11:00:52 00083674479TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 739 700.00 11:00:52 00083674478TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 742 699.00 11:23:14 00083675219TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 908 697.50 12:01:56 00083676635TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 520 696.00 12:37:21 00083678521TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 165 696.00 12:37:21 00083678520TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 166 696.00 12:37:21 00083678519TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 75 695.50 13:24:56 00083680243TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 193 695.50 13:24:56 00083680245TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 539 695.50 13:24:56 00083680244TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 795 696.00 13:50:08 00083681928TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 68 693.50 14:14:04 00083683521TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 759 693.50 14:14:04 00083683520TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 312 696.50 14:49:04 00083685857TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 511 696.50 14:49:04 00083685856TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 862 696.50 14:50:35 00083685977TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 814 697.00 14:50:35 00083685978TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 793 693.00 15:18:47 00083688484TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 801 694.00 15:34:41 00083689514TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 740 693.00 15:46:45 00083690183TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 6 691.00 15:55:35 00083690895TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 166 692.00 15:58:57 00083691147TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 457 690.50 15:58:57 00083691148TRLO0 XLON 04/11/2026 352 691.50 16:02:10 00083691478TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 432 694.00 08:27:20 00083697786TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 216 694.00 08:27:20 00083697785TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 205 694.00 08:35:32 00083698339TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 625 692.50 08:59:57 00083700213TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 112 692.50 08:59:57 00083700212TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 858 693.00 09:29:49 00083701759TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 842 691.00 10:02:03 00083703699TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 794 691.00 10:37:29 00083705714TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 220 689.00 11:14:30 00083707336TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 466 689.00 11:14:30 00083707335TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 743 689.00 11:38:00 00083708639TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 779 690.50 12:00:02 00083709530TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 403 686.50 12:31:10 00083711408TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 144 690.00 12:52:35 00083712550TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 130 690.00 12:52:35 00083712549TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 790 687.50 12:57:35 00083712778TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 776 687.00 13:34:47 00083714398TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 844 688.50 14:11:45 00083715488TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 840 688.50 14:18:45 00083715773TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 893 687.50 14:31:56 00083717809TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 912 676.50 14:46:44 00083719249TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 754 670.50 15:05:48 00083720341TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 782 664.50 15:21:46 00083721629TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 899 662.00 15:36:27 00083722559TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 541 658.00 15:41:46 00083722917TRLO0 XLON 05/11/2026 5000 644.00 15:53:57 00083724360TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 822 644.50 08:12:35 00083729919TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 903 650.00 09:18:15 00083734419TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 888 645.50 09:42:16 00083735236TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 828 639.00 10:51:00 00083738234TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 10000 638.75 11:21:05 00083739804TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 459 634.00 11:41:51 00083740551TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 366 634.00 11:41:51 00083740550TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 827 634.50 12:00:06 00083741617TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 904 637.50 13:12:32 00083742974TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 845 640.50 13:30:06 00083743633TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 841 639.00 13:55:21 00083744324TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 734 642.50 14:26:15 00083745371TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 766 642.50 14:26:15 00083745370TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 879 640.50 14:34:34 00083745811TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 901 643.00 14:42:57 00083746333TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 731 648.00 14:50:36 00083746844TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 793 646.00 14:54:56 00083747121TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 873 644.50 15:01:49 00083747529TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 783 645.00 15:17:23 00083748496TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 809 645.00 15:22:34 00083748719TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 839 644.00 15:27:37 00083749054TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 4 639.50 15:34:36 00083749601TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 476 639.50 15:35:35 00083749664TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 432 639.50 15:35:40 00083749674TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 864 639.50 15:41:05 00083750142TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 841 641.50 15:53:41 00083750810TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 817 641.00 15:57:17 00083751041TRLO0 XLON 06/11/2026 775 639.50 16:02:29 00083751371TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 448878 EQS News ID: 2430330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)