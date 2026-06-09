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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 11:12
0,601 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: The business of Summa Defence's subsidiary Summa Energy is sold

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 9 June 2026 at 6:00 p.m. EEST

Summa Energy Oy has signed an agreement with Absolicon Solar Collector AB on the sale of its business. The transaction is part of Summa Defence's goal announced on 6 March 2026 to clarify the Group's structure and allocate resources to the company's focus areas.

Summa Energy Oy is a supplier of large solar thermal plants. The company designs and delivers clean energy production systems for industry and district heating production as complete deliveries. In 2025, the company's net sales was EUR 8.6 million (EUR 9.7 million in 2024).

Absolicon Solar Collector AB is a Swedish company that develops, manufactures and sells solar energy systems that generate renewable energy. Absolicon's share is traded on the Spotlight marketplace (XSAT).

"The divestment of Summa Energy's business is part of the strategic review and evaluation of strategic alternatives for some of our subsidiaries. The objective of this review is to support Summa Defence's long-term strategy, strengthen our capital structure and accelerate growth in our core businesses in the defence sector," says Robert Blumberg, CEO of Summa Defence.

Summa Energy's sales price is EUR 393,000, of which EUR 175,000 is cash and EUR 218,000 is Absolicon Solar Collector AB's shares. The transaction will be recorded in the first half of 2026.

The review and evaluation of strategic alternatives regarding the other subsidiaries is ongoing. The evaluation is part of Summa Defence's normal strategic development work and may not necessarily result in any arrangements or transactions.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:
Robert Blumberg, CEO
Phone: +358 40 839 7408
E-mail: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).
www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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