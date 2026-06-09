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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Humboldt Seed Company and Marley Family Launch Two New Cannabis Seed Strains

Globally recognized cannabis brand honors Bob Marley with release of Redemption and One Love cannabis seeds.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt Seed Company (HSC), California's largest licensed cannabis seed provider today announced a collaboration with the Marley family to release Redemption and One Love cannabis seeds globally, paying tribute to Bob Marley's legacy of unity, resilience, and cultural impact.

"Redemption and One Love are special," said Benjamin Lind, co-founder and chief science officer of HSC. "The seeds themselves are a time capsule, maintaining the essence of the Jamaican heirloom varieties that Bob himself would have smoked, but have been updated for today's modern market."

Developed through a joint pheno hunt with the Rasta community and Dr. Machel Emanuel, a Botanist at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica the cultivars represent an exceptional addition to the HSC catalog.

  • Redemption - An Indica-dominant cultivar bred from the legendary Lamb's Bread, SFV OG, and Don Carlos genetics, pairs calm, euphoric effects with herbal aromas alongside a nuanced profile of pine, citrus, and sour fuel.

  • One Love - A Sativa-leaning cultivar bred from Westmoreland Pineapple, Stoopid Fruits and Mango Sherbert genetics, characterized by a bright pineapple and ripe mango profile with candy undertones and vibrant, uplifting effects.

Both cultivars produce fresh frozen extraction returns averaging above 3%.

"This has been a long time coming," said Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, Grammy-winning singer, author, designer and Marley's daughter. "The HSC team has been working on perfecting these varietals since their first breeding project in Jamaica in 2017. The company's commitment to rigorous, sustainable breeding practices and collaboration with farmers at Nine Mile has led to the creation of Redemption and One Love, honoring my father's legacy and his connection to community and cannabis as a sacrament."

About Humboldt Seed Company

Established in 2001, Humboldt Seed Company is a Northern California heritage brand providing quality cannabis genetics to commercial cultivators and home growers in legalized states across the U.S. and international markets, including Europe, Jamaica, St. Vincent, Antigua, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and the U.K. With a focus on environmental and social justice, HSC combines traditional breeding and modern scientific practices in its strain development program.
For more information visit humboldtseedcompany.com.

About Marley Merchandising LLC

The Marley brand honors the timeless values of Bob Marley by uniting people around the world under the banner of One Love. Marley Merchandising, LLC, a wholly owned Marley family entity, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of Marley consumer brands globally, including: House of Marley, Marley Beverage Co, Marley Natural, Marley Kitchen, Marley Coffee, and Bob Marley. For more information, visit bobmarley.com and @bobmarley on social media.

Media contact
Jaana Prall
pralljaana@gmail.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/humboldt-seed-company-and-marley-family-launch-two-new-cannabis-seed-strains-302795311.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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