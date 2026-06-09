Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Sun Summit Minerals Corp.: Drilling 10,000 Metres at Its Flagship JD Project in British Columbia's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") discussed its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the JD Project in British Columbia's Toodoggone district, including the commencement of a 10,000-metre drill program across the Creek and Finn zones, the advancement of mineral resource definition at two established epithermal gold-silver systems, and a targeted inaugural mineral resource estimate for the first quarter of 2027.

The article examines Sun Summit's transition from exploration into mineral resource definition at its flagship JD Project, against the backdrop of record gold prices and accelerating strategic investment by major mining companies across the Toodoggone district.

To read the full article, please visit Kitco at: https://www.kitco.com/opinion/investment-trends/2026-06-09/sun-summit-puts-10000-metres-ground-jd-heads-toward-initial

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.



To learn more about Sun Summit, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Sun Summit online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300769

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.