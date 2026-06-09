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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 19:30 Uhr
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Captain D's: Captain D's Visits Spain, Portugal and France to Explore Franchise Growth Opportunities Across Western Europe

The visit represents the company's next step in growing its European footprint, after recently expanding into the United Kingdom through a 20-unit development agreement.

During the trip, Parra will meet with qualified investors, restaurant operators, multi-unit franchisees and master franchise candidates interested in opportunities in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Paris, Lyon and Nice, France.

"Spain, Portugal and France are among the strongest seafood-consuming markets in the world, making them a natural fit for Captain D's," said Parra. "We believe our combination of high-quality seafood, operational simplicity and strong franchise economics presents an attractive opportunity for experienced operators."

Captain D's is seeking master franchisees and multi-unit developers capable of supporting approximately 20 restaurants in major metropolitan markets.

The targeted countries also offer significant tourism traffic and a market opportunity for a scaled fast-casual seafood concept. The company's recent UK expansion provides a strategic foundation for broader European growth through shared operational support and regional infrastructure.

Captain D's has built a reputation for serving high-quality seafood at accessible prices. The menu features its signature Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish from Alaska, grilled seafood offerings, seafood platters and a variety of made-to-order sides.

Prospective franchise partners interested in meeting with Captain D's during the European visit are encouraged to contact the international development team at franchising@captainds.com.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's operates more than 530 restaurants across 23 states and three countries. The nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, Captain D's has been ranked #1 in the seafood category for eight consecutive years in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50 based on AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been serving high-quality seafood at accessible prices for more than 50 years. The menu features freshly prepared seafood, the brand's signature Wild Caught Alaska Batter Dipped Fish, premium grilled items like shrimp, salmon and whitefish, plus hush puppies, and desserts. For more information, visit www.captainds.com or www.captaindsfranchising.com and follow Captain D's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Williams
Tidehouse Agency
jwilliams@tidehouseagency.com
919-459-3592

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/captain-ds-visits-spain-portugal-and-france-to-explore-franchise-growth-opportunities-across-western-europe-302795624.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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