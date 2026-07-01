Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and leading global software supplier to electric vehicle (EV) charging operators and service providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Iberdrola bp pulse to manage and optimize its network of 2,500 fast and ultra-fast chargers.

The Driivz software platform will provide Iberdrola bp pulse with an embedded layer of analytics across its network, delivering real-time visibility and actionable insight on availability, uptime, hardware performance and charging patterns. Driivz will support the charge point operator's growth by driving innovation at scale.

"This migration is a strategic decision to build our operation on foundations that allow us to grow, innovate and deliver the reliability the Iberian market deserves," said Federico Artes, Technology and Operations Director of Iberdrola bp pulse for the Iberian Peninsula. "Driivz shares our conviction that data, automation and operational intelligence are the real engines of this industry. In a business where every charger is a revenue-generating asset, you can't manage what you can't measure. We anticipate this partnership will translate into a more reliable network for drivers, a more efficient operation for our team and a smarter grid asset for the energy ecosystem."

Iberdrola bp pulse is the leading charge point operator (CPO) across the Iberian Peninsula, serving thousands of B2C drivers, corporate fleets, and hospitality, retail and workplace customers. Driivz's intelligent EV charging and energy management platform will increase commercial flexibility, reduce complexity, and increase data-driven operations across the company's multi-vendor, multi-market network.

Iberdrola bp pulse will utilize Driivz's API-first architecture and dynamic energy management solution, building the technical foundation for future innovations, including vehicle to grid and smart, coordinated charging.

"Iberdrola bp pulse's selection of Driivz reflects exactly where the EV charging industry is heading," said Shiri Levi-Laor, CEO of Driivz. "Networks of this complexity spanning multiple markets, vendors, and customer segments require a platform built around data and operational intelligence. That's what Driivz delivers."

"Our proven scalability gives operators like Iberdrola bp pulse the foundation to maximize uptime, simplify operations and grow to thousands of charge points without reinventing their technology stack. The frictionless charging experience that Driivz enables is no longer a differentiator it's what the market expects," Levi-Laor added.

The partnership comes as the EV charging industry undergoes a fundamental shift in priorities. According to Driivz's recently published 2026 State of EV Charging Network Operators Report 59% of operators now cite charger reliability and stability as the industry's top challenge, and 59% rank increased charger utilization as the leading profitability driver. The report also found that 67% of operators now consider AI "very important" or "critical" to company growth.

Data sits at the heart of these three priorities and underscores Iberdrola bp pulse's decision to partner with Driivz to create an intelligent EV charging platform backed by data-driven operations.

About Driivz:

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities, and driver self-service tools. Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in 36 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, St1, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Sheetz and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages over 3 million ports and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/.

About Vontier:

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com.

About Iberdrola bp pulse

Iberdrola bp pulse is the 50:50 strategic alliance between Iberdrola and BP, formed to drive the future of mobility in Spain and Portugal. As a key player in the energy transition, our mission is to lead the rollout of the largest public high-power (fast and ultra-fast) charging network-one that is sustainable, robust, and accessible. We operate with a 100% customer-centric approach to deliver a reliable, simple, and innovative experience for both end-users and corporate clients. Our goal is to eliminate barriers to electric vehicle adoption and accelerate the transformation toward a zero-emission mobility model. https://iberdrola-bppulse.es/

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