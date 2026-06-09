DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany 09-Jun-2026 / 19:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 2CRSi announces a EUR110 million[1] sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany The order, for 194 AI servers, has been paid for in full by the customer, with over 50% of shipments scheduled to take place this week and the remainder before the end of the financial year Strasbourg, France - 09/06/2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces a new sale of Artificial Intelligence servers to a German company based in Munich and specialising in professional services, systems integration, management consultancy and global solutions services. This order comprises 194 2CRSi Godì Blackwell Ultra servers, with a total catalogue value of EUR110 million. It illustrates the strong growth in European demand for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure, designed to meet businesses' growing needs for high-performance computing, model training, AI inference, automation and big data processing. The full amount of the order has already been paid by the customer. The components required to fulfil this order have also been secured and paid for, enabling 2CRSi to commence shipments within a very short timeframe. This financial structure significantly reduces the working capital requirements associated with the operation and ensures its successful industrial execution. The first batch of the order, accounting for over 50% of the total, will be shipped as early as this week. The remainder will be delivered by the end of June 2026, in line with the close of 2CRSi's 2025/2026 financial year. Servers designed for ultra-high-performance AI infrastructures The 2CRSi Godì Blackwell Ultra servers are designed to handle the most demanding workloads of modern artificial intelligence. They are particularly suited to computing environments dedicated to large language models, generative AI, large-scale inference, intensive scientific computing and digital transformation applications requiring high-density GPU architectures. This new order confirms the appeal of 2CRSi's solutions among European IT integrators, who are playing an increasingly important role in the deployment of AI infrastructure for businesses, technology firms, institutions and digital service providers. A German client specialising in integration and technology solutions Based in Munich, the client supports its customers in implementing innovative solutions and high-value-added services worldwide. The company operates in three complementary areas: professional services and systems integration, management consultancy, and global solution services. This contract is part of a trend in which European IT integrators are seeking to rapidly secure high-performance, reliable and available AI computing capacity, against a backdrop of significant global pressure on the supply of latest-generation components. This transaction enhances 2CRSi's commercial visibility towards the end of its 2025/2026 financial year and confirms the Group's sustained momentum in the global market for servers dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray Director France Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com press@2crsi.com 06 37 83 33 19 06 85 36 85 11 03 68 41 10 70

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[1] List price

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260609-EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2342702 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2342702 09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 09, 2026 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)