Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 19:35
50,40 Euro
-7,27 % -3,95
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3553,0020:31
51,5053,0019:42
Dow Jones News
09.06.2026 20:03 Uhr
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi announces a EUR110 million sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany 
09-Jun-2026 / 19:32 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

2CRSi announces a EUR110 million[1] sale of Godì Blackwell Ultra servers in Germany 
  
 
The order, for 194 AI servers, has been paid for in full by the customer, with over 50% of shipments scheduled to take 
place this week and the remainder before the end of the financial year 

Strasbourg, France - 09/06/2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces a new sale of Artificial Intelligence servers to a German company based in Munich 
and specialising in professional services, systems integration, management consultancy and global solutions services. 

This order comprises 194 2CRSi Godì Blackwell Ultra servers, with a total catalogue value of EUR110 million. It 
illustrates the strong growth in European demand for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure, designed 
to meet businesses' growing needs for high-performance computing, model training, AI inference, automation and big data 
processing. 

The full amount of the order has already been paid by the customer. The components required to fulfil this order have 
also been secured and paid for, enabling 2CRSi to commence shipments within a very short timeframe. This financial 
structure significantly reduces the working capital requirements associated with the operation and ensures its 
successful industrial execution. 

The first batch of the order, accounting for over 50% of the total, will be shipped as early as this week. The 
remainder will be delivered by the end of June 2026, in line with the close of 2CRSi's 2025/2026 financial year. 

Servers designed for ultra-high-performance AI infrastructures 

The 2CRSi Godì Blackwell Ultra servers are designed to handle the most demanding workloads of modern artificial 
intelligence. They are particularly suited to computing environments dedicated to large language models, generative AI, 
large-scale inference, intensive scientific computing and digital transformation applications requiring high-density 
GPU architectures. 

This new order confirms the appeal of 2CRSi's solutions among European IT integrators, who are playing an increasingly 
important role in the deployment of AI infrastructure for businesses, technology firms, institutions and digital 
service providers. 

A German client specialising in integration and technology solutions 

Based in Munich, the client supports its customers in implementing innovative solutions and high-value-added services 
worldwide. The company operates in three complementary areas: professional services and systems integration, management 
consultancy, and global solution services. 

This contract is part of a trend in which European IT integrators are seeking to rapidly secure high-performance, 
reliable and available AI computing capacity, against a backdrop of significant global pressure on the supply of 
latest-generation components. 

This transaction enhances 2CRSi's commercial visibility towards the end of its 2025/2026 financial year and confirms 
the Group's sustained momentum in the global market for servers dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. 

About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ 

Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi 
      Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA 
        Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
 
 
Director France 
        Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        Press Relations 
      Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
press@2crsi.com 
      06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] List price

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260609-EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2342702 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2342702 09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2342702&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2026 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.