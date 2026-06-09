Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) -Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) ("Golden Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new U-Pb zircon geochronology results from the Rayfield-Gjoll project in the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. These results establish minimum crystallization ages for late-stage dykes within the Rayfield River intrusive complex and demonstrate a strong temporal link to major mineralized systems in the region.

The new geochronology data confirm minimum ages of approximately 198 million years (Ma) and 195 Ma from late-stage dykes cutting the Rayfield River pluton (Figure 1). These dykes intrude a larger host intrusion dated at ~198.6 - 200 Ma (Logan and Schiarizza, 2014), indicating prolonged late Triassic-early Jurassic magmatic activity. This timing closely aligns with the age of intrusions providing the source of mineralization for several of the Quesnel Trough's most significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) deposits (Figure 2).

Sample Description:

Sample 118902: Monzonite-monzodiorite (198 ± 1.4 Ma) dyke intrudes the amphibole syenite host rock with weak disseminated potassic alteration. The unit is interpreted to represent a minor intrusive phase within the plutonic complex. The dyke cuts the amphibole syenite; therefore, the dated intrusion provides a minimum age constraint, indicating that the main host rock at the Rayfield target is older than 198 Ma.

Sample E075175: Porphyritic (megacrystic) K-feldspar syenite (194.74 ± 0.6 Ma) is exposed along the southern extent of the Rayfield River bend, where it trends northeast and exhibits gradational contacts with late-stage pegmatitic syenite dykes. While the sample submitted for U-Pb age dating was not associated with sulphide mineralization, a historic float sample of the porphyritic K-feldspar syenite collected from the northern portion of the river returned assays of 0.17% Cu and 24 ppb Au (sample 118890; see January 13, 2025 news release).

Key Highlights:

Comparable age to major Quesnel Trough deposits: The minimum U-Pb zircon ages of 198 ± 1.4 Ma and 194.74 ± 0.6 Ma obtained from the Rayfield River pluton closely overlap the timing of emplacement and mineralization associated with the Iron Mask Batholith at the New Afton Mine (~204-196 Ma; Mortensen et al., 1995; Logan et al., 2007) and the Copper Mountain Stock at the Copper Mountain Mine (~202.7 ± 4.4 Ma; Mortensen et al., 1995), suggesting broadly synchronous magmatic-hydrothermal activity across the Quesnel Trough.

Prolonged early Jurassic magmatism: The dated dykes represent late-stage intrusive phases cutting a 199-202 Ma host pluton, demonstrating an extended magmatic history typical of fertile porphyry environments.

Indicates a large, long-lived magmatic system: Consistent late Triassic-early Jurassic ages across multiple intrusive phases suggest the intrusions at the Rayfield target zone is part of a substantial magmatic centre potentially capable of generating significant hydrothermal systems.

Fertility implications within the Quesnel metallogenic framework: These ages coincide with the established late Triassic- early Jurassic porphyry belt of the Quesnel Trough, reinforcing the project's geological setting within one of British Columbia's most productive copper-gold belts.

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, comments: "These new zircon U-Pb ages confirm that intrusive phases at Rayfield-Gjoll formed during the same prolific Early Jurassic magmatic window associated with major alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems in British Columbia, including New Afton and Copper Mountain. Combined with the project's location within the Quesnel Trough, widespread copper-gold mineralization, encouraging geophysical results, and extensive intrusive activity, the new age data further strengthen our confidence in the district-scale potential of the Rayfield-Gjoll Project. This represents an important geological de-risking milestone as we continue advancing exploration in partnership with Boliden."





Figure 1: U-Pb zircon geochronology results for samples collected in 2025. Samples 118902 and E075175 comprise dyke intrusions that cut older host rocks previously dated between 198.6 Ma and 200.0 Ma. Historical samples (Logan, J.M. and Schiarizza, 2014) are collected from an unaltered/unmineralized amphibole syenite (13-JLO-12-129) and a weakly altered leucocratic syenite (13-JLO-12-133)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/300786_cfc8e2f534f42bcd_004full.jpg





Figure 2: The ~90,000-hectare Rayfield-Gjoll Cu-Au Project is located within the Quesnel Trough, British Columbia's primary copper-producing belt. Note: Proven and Probable (P&P), Measured and Indicated (M&I). *Highland Valley: Teck Mineral P&P, M&I, Inferred Resources taken from Annual Information for December 31, 2025 (Teck.com). New Afton: from NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date December 31, 2024 (newgold.com). Mount Polley: Imperial Metals P&P, M&I, Inferred Resources, Reserves and Resources; from Website Information, dated June, 2023 (www.imperialmetals.com). Gibraltar: Taseko Reserves and Resources Website Information, accessed August 21, 2025. Brenda Mine: R. M. Weeks et al., The Brenda Mine in Porphyry Copper Deposits of the Calc-Alkalic Suite, Paper 9 of the Porphyry Deposits of Northwestern Cordillera of North America, CIM Special Volume 46, pp 192-200. *Note: The QP has been unable to verify this information which is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Rayfield-Gjoll Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11793/300786_cfc8e2f534f42bcd_005full.jpg

References:

Logan JM, Mihalynuk MG, Ullrich T, and Friedman RM. 2007. U-Pb ages of intrusive rocks and 40Ar/39Ar plateau ages of copper-gold-silver mineralization associated with alkaline intrusive centres at Mount Polley and the Iron Mask batholith, southern and central British Columbia. Geological Fieldwork 2006, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2007-01. 93-116. Victoria, BC: British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

Logan, J.M. and Schiarizza, P. 2014. The Rayfield River pluton, south-central British Columbia (NTS 92P/6): Geologic setting and copper mineralization. In: Geological Fieldwork 2013, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, and Mines, British Columbia. Geological Survey Paper 2014-1, pp. 15-27.

Mortensen JK, Ghosh DK, and Ferri F. 1995. U-Pb geochronology of intrusive rocks associated with copper-gold porphyry deposits in the Canadian Cordillera. In T.G. Schroeter (Ed.), Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Special Volume 46 (pp. 142-158). Montreal, QC. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a project generator-style junior explorer focused on the acquisition, systematic exploration, and strategic advancement of a diversified portfolio of 100%-owned mineral properties in highly prospective, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy emphasizes securing major partners on select high-potential assets to fund exploration and minimize shareholder dilution, while advancing its broader portfolio in parallel.

Golden Sky's portfolio includes the flagship Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia (subject to a C$20 million earn-in and joint venture with Boliden AB), the Hotspot and Lucky Strike gold projects in Yukon's White Gold District, and the Auden Gold Project in Ontario's Timmins camp. All core assets are 100% owned by the Company with no underlying royalties.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

About Boliden

Boliden contributes to a sustainable future by extracting, producing and recycling metals that are essential to improve society for generations to come. With care for people and the environment, combined with experience gathered over a century and cutting-edge technology, Boliden's 8,000 employees have achieved leading productivity and one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Golden Sky has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Golden Sky and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Golden Sky's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Golden Sky may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Golden Sky's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Golden Sky has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Golden Sky does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300786

Source: Golden Sky Minerals Corp.