Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) ("Golden Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received formal notification from the Government of Yukon's Land Management Branch regarding Newmont's land application (#2024-2200) for borrow pit sites along the Northern Access Route (NAR). This application supports the construction of an all-season road from Dawson City to the Coffee Gold Project.

Importantly, the footprint of this application overlaps five Golden Sky quartz claims (YE78662, YF06681, YF06641, YF06642, YF06644) which form part of Golden Sky Mineral's 150 km² Lucky Strike Property, located in the heart of the Yukon's White Gold District (Figure 1 & 2).

John Newell, President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals, commented: "We view this notification as a major validation of the Coffee corridor's growing significance and the region's future as a productive, accessible gold district. The Northern Access Route will transform the exploration economics at Lucky Strike by enabling road access to a currently helicopter-supported project. This is a long-term gamechanger for our ability to explore the property efficiently, safely, and cost-effectively."

Key Implications for Golden Sky's Lucky Strike Property:

Lower Exploration Costs - Road access significantly reduces reliance on helicopters, reducing mobilization and support costs.

- Road access significantly reduces reliance on helicopters, reducing mobilization and support costs. Operational Flexibility - Expanded seasonal operational windows and more frequent work programs are now viable.

- Expanded seasonal operational windows and more frequent work programs are now viable. District Visibility - The project is now directly tied into a corridor that includes Newmont's 3.8 Moz (3.0 Moz Au M&I and 0.8 Moz Inferred) Coffee Gold Project, recently acquired by Fuerte Metals Corp., and White Gold Corp.'s portfolio to the north. Fuerte has recently changed its name to Talamore Mining.

- The project is now directly tied into a corridor that includes Newmont's 3.8 Moz (3.0 Moz Au M&I and 0.8 Moz Inferred) Coffee Gold Project, recently acquired by Fuerte Metals Corp., and White Gold Corp.'s portfolio to the north. Fuerte has recently changed its name to Talamore Mining. Strategic Leverage - Infrastructure buildout enhances long-term value of Golden Sky's dominant land position in the White Gold District.

The NAR is widely viewed as a transformative infrastructure investment for the region, enabling year-round vehicle access to multiple projects in a historically underexplored gold belt. Golden Sky supports this initiative and submitted formal comments to the Land Management Branch before the May 29, 2026, deadline. These communications will emphasize the Company's support for infrastructure development while requesting appropriate coordination with the road construction contractor, Cobalt Construction Inc., to minimize any temporary disruptions to the Company's exploration activities. Supporting documents for the Coffee Project and Northern Access Route are available on the YESAB Online Registry.





Figure 1: Golden Sky's large (~150 km2) Lucky Strike Project covers five gold-bearing zones over a 10-km auriferous trend. The property is located in the heart of the White Gold District. Coffee Deposit: M&I, inferred resources; from Website information, dated June 10, 2026 (www.talamoremining.com). White Gold Project: from NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date August 19, 2025. Casino Deposit: M&I, inferred resources; from Website information, dated June 10, 2026 (www.westerncopperandgold.com). Freegold Mountain: indicated, inferred resources; from Website Information, dated June 10, 2026 (www.triumphgoldcorp.com). The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2: Regional map showing the proposed Northern Access Route (NAR) for the Coffee Project. Construction of the NAR would provide vehicle access to the Lucky Strike property, significantly reducing exploration costs by minimizing reliance on helicopter-supported operations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a project generator-style junior explorer focused on the acquisition, systematic exploration, and strategic advancement of a diversified portfolio of 100%-owned mineral properties in highly prospective, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy emphasizes securing major partners on select high-potential assets to fund exploration and minimize shareholder dilution, while advancing its broader portfolio in parallel.

Golden Sky's portfolio includes the flagship Rayfield-Gjoll Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia (subject to a C$20 million earn-in and joint venture with Boliden AB), the Hotspot and Lucky Strike gold projects in Yukon's White Gold District, and the Auden Gold Project in Ontario's Timmins camp. All core assets are 100% owned by the Company with no underlying royalties.

More information can be found at the Company's website at www.goldenskyminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Golden Sky's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Golden Sky has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Golden Sky and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Golden Sky's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Golden Sky may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Golden Sky's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Golden Sky has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Golden Sky does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301150

Source: Golden Sky Minerals Corp.