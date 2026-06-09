Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces 1st Quarter Financial Data with Significant Earnings Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based operator and franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced key first quarter 2026 financial data.

The company is releasing a first quarter key-items earnings summary now and will be filing its first quarter 10-Q once the company's independent PCAOB auditors complete their quarterly review. Said A. Scott Mobley, President & CEO of Noble Roman's, "Our independent PCAOB auditing firm just recently completed an exhaustive, first-time annual audit for us, for which they required extra time to acclimate to the company's business operations and to accommodate a personal emergency on the part of a key member of their audit staff. Our independent auditors will now undertake a review of the company's first quarter financial statements, but we wanted to release key unreviewed results to interested parties now. And as far as those results go, we are extremely pleased to report that profitability has continued to grow substantially."

Management's presentation of financial highlights from the first quarter of 2026 includes:

Net Income Before Taxes grew by approximately 77% to $304,562 versus $171,885 for the same 3-month period in 2025. Net Income Before Taxes is a key metric since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3 million Deferred Tax Asset.

Net Income after provision for tax accrual was $232,530 in 2026 compared to $130,633 in 2025.

Trailing 12-month EBITDA for the period ending March 31, 2026 was approximately $3.33 million.

Total Revenue was $3.904 million versus $3.760 million for the same 3-month period in 2025, an increase of 3.8%.

Same stores sales increase in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment was 3.7% versus the same 3-month period in 2025, despite lackluster industry trends, consumer sentiment, and one of the worst winter storms on record for the Indianapolis metro area during 2026. The company implemented no menu price increases.

The margin contribution rate for the Craft Pizza & Pub segment increased to 7.5% from 6.4% in 2025, including a 1.2 percentage point improvement in cost of sales and a 1.9 percentage point improvement in labor cost.

The margin contribution from the company's franchised Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was $1,099,897 in 2026 versus $899,461 for the same 3-month period in 2025, an increase of approximately 22.3%.

The margin contribution rate for the franchise segment increased in the first quarter of 2026 to 72.4% versus 62.2% for the same period in 2025 reflecting the fact that only marginal amounts of additional overhead is required for short-term growth in this segment; the company anticipates adding 60-70 new units in 2026.

The company will schedule a conference call to be announced within the next few days for those interested in participating.

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's auditing firm has not yet completed its review of the first quarter 2026 financial statements, and some results may change from the results presented in this press release. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan and refinance the Senior Note before its maturity in 2026, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO ( smobley@nobleromans.com )

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman ( pmobley@nobleromans.com )

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 ( mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com )

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-announces-1st-quarter-financial-data-with-significant-earni-1174601