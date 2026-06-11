Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Completes Strategic New Financing Package

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based operator and franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it has completed a new financing package. The new package provides for the repayment of its existing senior secured term loan, the purchase and extinguishment of all warrants issued under the previous term loan, the repayment of the company's sub debt notes, and the payment of fees and other costs associated with the new financing package.

The new financing consists of an approximately $6.9 million senior secured term loan with a 5-year maturity. The cash interest rate on the loan is SOFR plus 4% per annum, which at the current time would be approximately 7.61% per annum. The term loan calls for straight amortization over the 5-year maturity period, with a 1% prepayment fee for early voluntary prepayment in years one and two, and no prepayment fee for voluntary prepayment thereafter. There are no equity or PIK elements to the loan. The lender is Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company.

Said A. Scott Mobley, President & CEO of Noble Roman's, "Obtaining the new financing package is a major accomplishment for the company, and comes on the heels of significant financial gains being generated by the company as it continues to successfully execute on its business strategy. The highly attractive interest rate combined with the elimination of all existing outstanding warrants, as well as the other attractive features of the loan, are significant benefits that speak for themselves. The new financing package is simple, financially advantageous and provides for a clean balance sheet going forward. Plus, the people that we have worked with at Lake Forest have been great, and we are looking forward to a good working relationship."

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, June 11th from 4:00 to 4:30 PM ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 317-300-7896 and use the participation code 499795 (no pin number required). Callers who supplied their first and last names when joining the call may press 5* to ask questions when Q&A time is announced.

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's auditing firm has not yet completed its review of the first quarter 2026 financial statements, and some results may change from the results presented in previous releases. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 (mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com)

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-roman%e2%80%99s-completes-strategic-new-financing-package-1175922