

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ERock, Inc. (EROC), a provider of onsite power solutions, on Wednesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 27.91 million shares of Class A common stock at $21.50 per share.



The offering is expected to close on June 11.



The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $600 million.



The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.2 million shares to cover over-allotments.



Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 10 under the ticker symbol 'EROC.'



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