

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm, announced the sale of NSI Industries, a maker of electrical products, to Hubbell Incorporated (HUBA, HUBB) for $3 billion.



NSI is a provider of over 15,000 branded replenishment electrical power components with a core offering of electrical fittings, connectors, components, and wire management products sold throughout North America.



In 2025, Sentinel sold NSI's HVAC division, which included the Duro Dyne and Supco brands, to Lennox International for $550 million. This sale refocused NSI as a pure-play maker of branded electrical products.



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