Eagle Filters Group Oyj: Change in Eagle Filters Group's Management: Daniel Lähde appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Filters Group

10.6.2026 10:00:02 EEST | Eagle Filters Group Oyj | Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Change in Eagle Filters Group's Management: Daniel Lähde appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Filters Group

Eagle Filters Group has today appointed M.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Adm.) Daniel Lähde (born 1991) as Chief Financial Officer. He will take up his position starting 10 June 2026.

Lähde has broad experience in financial management and a wide range of financial and business management skills. Lähde has worked in financial management functions at Eagle Filters Group since 2021 and currently serves as Group Controller. Prior to joining Eagle Filters Group, he worked in auditing at KPMG, most recently as an Authorized Public Accountant (KHT). Lähde holds a Master's degree in Economics and Business Administration.



For more information:

Jarkko Joki-Tokola, CEO, Eagle Filters Group Oyj. jarkko@eaglefiltersgroup.com

About Eagle Filters Group Oyj

Eagle Filters Group is a material science company that aims to enable a green and healthy environment.

Eagle provides high performance filtration solutions that cut CO2 emissions and increase profitability of the energy industry. Eagle's technology improves performance and energy efficiency while cutting costs. The technology is being used by some of the world's largest energy utilities.

The company group is listed on First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker EAGLE. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

www.eaglefiltersgroup.com