Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12F05 | ISIN: FI4000092523 | Ticker-Symbol: C72
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 08:05
0,065 Euro
-3,55 % -0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0650,07910:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eagle Filters Group Oyj: Change in Eagle Filters Group's Management: Daniel Lähde appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Filters Group

10.6.2026 10:00:02 EEST | Eagle Filters Group Oyj | Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Change in Eagle Filters Group's Management: Daniel Lähde appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Filters Group

Eagle Filters Group has today appointed M.Sc. (Econ. & Bus. Adm.) Daniel Lähde (born 1991) as Chief Financial Officer. He will take up his position starting 10 June 2026.

Lähde has broad experience in financial management and a wide range of financial and business management skills. Lähde has worked in financial management functions at Eagle Filters Group since 2021 and currently serves as Group Controller. Prior to joining Eagle Filters Group, he worked in auditing at KPMG, most recently as an Authorized Public Accountant (KHT). Lähde holds a Master's degree in Economics and Business Administration.

For more information:
Jarkko Joki-Tokola, CEO, Eagle Filters Group Oyj. jarkko@eaglefiltersgroup.com

About Eagle Filters Group Oyj

Eagle Filters Group is a material science company that aims to enable a green and healthy environment.

Eagle provides high performance filtration solutions that cut CO2 emissions and increase profitability of the energy industry. Eagle's technology improves performance and energy efficiency while cutting costs. The technology is being used by some of the world's largest energy utilities.

The company group is listed on First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker EAGLE. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

www.eaglefiltersgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.