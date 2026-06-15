Eagle Filters Group Oyj: Inside information: Eagle Filters Group announces a leadership change - Sami Huusari appointed as CEO and successor to Jarkko Joki-Tokola

15.6.2026 12:00:02 EEST | Eagle Filters Group Oyj | Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Inside information: Eagle Filters Group announces a leadership change - Sami Huusari appointed as CEO and successor to Jarkko Joki-Tokola

The board of Directors of Eagle Filters Group has today appointed B.Eng. & MBA Sami Huusari (born 1972) as CEO. Huusari will join the company from outside the organization. He will commence his duties in accordance with his agreement on 24 August 2026.

Jarkko Joki-Tokola will continue as Acting CEO of Eagle Filters Group until Sami Huusari commences his position, after which Joki-Tokola will continue his active role within the Board of Directors of Eagle Filters Group.

Eagle Filters Group has communicated that it plans to scale up production capacity which will lead towards profitability. During 2026, the company entered the execution phase of its strategy, focusing on scaling up production capacity needed for building growth and profitability as well to develop shareholder value over the long term.

The Board of Directors initiated the CEO recruitment process to support the production scale-up phase and to ensure the determined execution of the company's growth plans. As a result of the process, the Board considers Sami Huusari to be the best candidate to lead Eagle Filters Group and to strengthen the company's position in its key focus areas.

Huusari joins Eagle Filters Group with strong experience in operative management with a proven track record. His latest appointment was at Carpenter Co., the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturer of polyurethane foams as Division manager. Prior to this role, he held operative management roles at Recticel and Evonik Finland. Huusari will be based at Eagle Filters Group's factory in Kotka, Finland.

Sami Huusari, CV

Born: 1972

Nationality: Finland

Notable experience:

Division manager, Operative management, Capenter Co., 2023-2026

Operations Manager, Recticel, 2019-2023

Plant Manager, Evonik Finland 2014-2019

Education:

MBA, International Business Management, South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences, 2022

B.Eng., Industrial Engineering and Management, Kotka Polytechnics, 1997

EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ

Board of Directors

For more information:

Jarkko Joki-Tokola, CEO, Eagle Filters Group Oyj. jarkko@eaglefiltersgroup.com

About Eagle Filters Group Oyj

Eagle Filters Group is a material science company that aims to enable a green and healthy environment.

Eagle provides high performance filtration solutions that cut CO2 emissions and increase profitability of the energy industry. Eagle's technology improves performance and energy efficiency while cutting costs. The technology is being used by some of the world's largest energy utilities.

The company group is listed on First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker EAGLE. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

www.eaglefiltersgroup.com