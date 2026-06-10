Mindflair Plc: CameraMatics raises up to €49 million of new funding and partial realisation of investment in CameraMatics

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindflair plc, the AIM-quoted company focused on investing in Artificial Intelligence ("AI") related technology, is pleased to announce that MySafeDrive Limited ("CameraMatics"), a portfolio company in Sure Valley Ventures' ("SVV") first fund ("SVV1"), in which Mindflair holds an interest, has raised up to €49 million in new funding for expansion from a consortium led by Blume Equity, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Goodbody Capital Partners.

As part of this transaction, a portion of SVV1's investment in CameraMatics will be repaid to SVV1 investors which will equate to €280,000 in cash being received by Mindflair. The amount repaid effectively returns the initial investment made by SVV1 in CameraMatics, whilst still enabling a shareholding in the company to be retained by SVV1. Furthermore, in July 2025, Mindflair, along with a small consortium of investors, provided CameraMatics with a working capital facility to help fund the company whilst it sought a significant tranche of longer-term funding. This facility is also being repaid which will result in a further cash return of €320,000 to Mindflair, representing a 78% cash return on this additional investment made.

Mindflair therefore expects to receive a cash inflow, in aggregate, of €600,000 whilst still retaining an interest in CameraMatics via SVV1, thereby being well positioned to make further returns from this investment as the company, with the necessary funds in place, implements its expansion strategy.

Furthermore, Sure Ventures plc, the London listed venture capital fund, in which Mindflair has a 24.4% shareholding, is also expected to receive cash proceeds from this transaction, amounting to an aggregate figure of €880,000.

CameraMatics has an AI platform enabling transport fleet managers to reduce risk, increase driver safety and comply with growing industry governance and compliance. Since it was founded, CameraMatics has made significant progress in both the UK and US in terms of winning new contracts.

CameraMatics has built one of the leading connected fleet intelligence platforms in the market, combining AI-driven video intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems and real-time operational analytics to help commercial fleet operators improve safety, reduce operational risk and lower carbon emissions.

CameraMatics' mission is to reduce driving and work-related accidents to zero by transforming driver behaviour, improving fleet visibility and raising driving standards globally through advanced AI-powered technology. The company continues to invest heavily in innovation, machine learning, predictive safety technologies and connected fleet intelligence solutions designed to reshape commercial driving standards worldwide.

The company has delivered consistently strong revenue growth since it was founded, expanding its customer base across international and domestic markets and securing leading blue-chip customers, accelerating enterprise adoption. Now serving nearly 1,000 fleet customers, CameraMatics supports operations across thousands of commercial vehicles throughout the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and the US. The company employs more than 150 people across offices in Dublin, Waterford, Darlington, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona and the United States.

Recent enterprise contract wins include major organisations such as Royal Mail, Calor Gas, Wolseley, XPO and DFDS, while in the US, the company has expanded significantly through deployments with NASDAQ-listed Installed Building Products, which operates across more than 250 depots nationwide.

Over the past two years, CameraMatics has experienced particularly strong momentum in the enterprise fleet segment, where demand for AI-powered safety, compliance and operational efficiency solutions continues to accelerate across logistics, distribution, utilities and infrastructure sectors.

The investment will be used to accelerate CameraMatics' go-to-market expansion, strengthen its enterprise sales and customer success capabilities, further invest in AI and sustainability-focused product innovation, and support the company's continued growth across North America and mainland Europe.

This realisation represents a significant cash inflow for Mindflair compared to the Company's current market capitalisation of £2.6 million. Furthermore, this is the sixth cash realisation achieved to date by SVV1 and follows on closely from the substantial return and cash proceeds of €2.6 million generated from the sale of Getvisibility in April 2025, thereby further demonstrating the current attractiveness and future potential of the Company's investment portfolio.

Nicholas Lee, Director of Mindflair plc, commented:

"This is another excellent result for Mindflair which enables the Company to achieve a further significant cash realisation whilst still retaining an investment in an exciting company on a growth trajectory with new funding of up to €49 million. This also highlights the potential value within Mindflair's portfolio and the potential for further substantial returns from our underlying investments."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement. The person who arranged for the release of this information is Nicholas Lee, a director of the Company.

Enquiries:

Mindflair plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 3368 8961 Nicholas Lee, Director





Nominated Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti





Joint Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9950 Shard Capital Partners LLP

Damon Heath





Joint Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0935 AlbR Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Duncan Vasey/Lucy Williams







Notes to Editors

Mindflair plc (AIM: MFAI) is an investment company providing investors with access to a portfolio of next generation technology businesses focused on AI with significant growth potential. The Company is building an investment portfolio of high-tech businesses focused on Artificial Intelligence, across such areas as Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Immersive Technologies and Big Data, which the Board believes demonstrate evidence of traction and the potential for exponential growth, due to increasing global demand for development in these sectors. For further information, visit: http://www.mindflair.tech/.

Cameramatics has an AI platform enabling transport fleet managers to reduce risk, increase driver safety and comply with growing industry governance and compliance. It has made significant progress in both the UK and US in terms of winning new contracts.

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