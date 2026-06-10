High Arctic Energy Services Inc.: High Arctic Announces Management Changes

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CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the "Corporation" or "High Arctic") announces today that Jay Bachman, High Arctic's Interim Chief Financial Officer, has recently tendered his resignation and his last day at High Arctic will be June 10, 2026. The Corporation has waived Mr. Bachman's notice period in his employment arrangement to permit him to quickly move on to a new opportunity. Mr. Bachman has been with High Arctic since September 2024 and was instrumental in the transition of the accounting and reporting aspects related to High Arctic's 2024 carve-out transaction with High Arctic Overseas Corp. (TSXV: HOH). Since assuming the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer in August of last year, Jay has led efforts to streamline the Corporation's financial and governance processes to better align with the go-forward scale and requirements at High Arctic.

High Arctic also announces today that Ms. Dorraine Neal has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective June 10, 2026. Ms. Neal initially joined the Corporation in March 2024 in a consulting capacity and accepted a full-time role as Corporate Controller in September 2024. In the short span of time Dorraine has been with High Arctic she has managed the integration of the accounting and operational systems from the Delta acquisition and then migrated our legacy systems onto a modern accounting and operational system creating considerable efficiencies across the operations and accounting functions at High Arctic.

Ms. Neal is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of expertise in financial operations, management accounting and reporting, implementing/maintaining multi-currency financial systems and corporate budgeting and planning. Since joining High Arctic she has proven her ability to successfully manage the finance and administration team while effectively supporting operational management and senior executives.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment ?on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta?. Additionally, High Arctic maintains a minority equity interest in Team Snubbing, a leading provider of well-control services to the oil and gas drilling industry with operations in Western Canada and Alaska, US.

For further information contact:

Lonn Bate

Interim Chief Executive Officer

P: 587-318-2218

P: +1 (800) 688 7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330 - 5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: info@haes.ca