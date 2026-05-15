High Arctic Energy Services Inc.: High Arctic Announces Annual General Meeting Results

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CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the "Corporation" or "High Arctic") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). 31 shareholders holding a total of 6,889,245 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 54.26% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on March 30, 2026.

Prior to the Meeting, the Corporation received notice from Craig Nieboer that he was withdrawing his name for consideration for election to the Board of Directors and accordingly, management had only three nominees being considered for the four director positions. The shareholders' resolution to approve fixing the number of directors at four was not approved. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Simon P. D. Batcup ?99.76%?

?(6,751,561)? ?0.24%?

?(16,175)? Michael R. Binnion ?99.60%?

?(6,740,642)? ?0.40%?

?(27,094)? Douglas J. Strong ?99.76%?

?(6,751,561)? ?0.24%?

?(16,175)?

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation.

About High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta. Additionally, High Arctic maintains a minority equity interest in Team Snubbing, a leading provider of well-control services to the oil and gas drilling industry with operations in Western Canada and Alaska, US.

For further information contact:

Lonn Bate

Interim Chief Financial Officer

P: 587-318-2218

P: +1 (800) 688 7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330 - 5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: info@haes.ca