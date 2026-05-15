Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40J6Y | ISIN: CA42964L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LQ0
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 15:37
0,505 Euro
-2,88 % -0,015
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.: High Arctic Announces Annual General Meeting Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the "Corporation" or "High Arctic") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). 31 shareholders holding a total of 6,889,245 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 54.26% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on March 30, 2026.

Prior to the Meeting, the Corporation received notice from Craig Nieboer that he was withdrawing his name for consideration for election to the Board of Directors and accordingly, management had only three nominees being considered for the four director positions. The shareholders' resolution to approve fixing the number of directors at four was not approved. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES
WITHHELD/ABSTAINED
Simon P. D. Batcup?99.76%?
?(6,751,561)?		 ?0.24%?
?(16,175)?
Michael R. Binnion?99.60%?
?(6,740,642)?		 ?0.40%?
?(27,094)?
Douglas J. Strong?99.76%?
?(6,751,561)?		 ?0.24%?
?(16,175)?

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation.

About High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta. Additionally, High Arctic maintains a minority equity interest in Team Snubbing, a leading provider of well-control services to the oil and gas drilling industry with operations in Western Canada and Alaska, US.

For further information contact:

Lonn Bate
Interim Chief Financial Officer
P: 587-318-2218
P: +1 (800) 688 7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330 - 5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.