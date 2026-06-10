KN Energies: Long-term Klaipeda LNG terminal capacities allocated

The operator of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, KN Energies, has successfully completed the long-term allocation procedure for the terminal's regasification capacities for the period of 2033-2044. During the procedure, the majority of the offered capacities were allocated - more than 20 terawatt-hours (TWh): 8 TWh until 2044 inclusive and a further 12 TWh until 2040.

Long-term Klaipeda LNG terminal capacities were booked by five customers - Lithuania's Ignitis AB, Latvia's Latvenergo AS, Norway's Equinor ASA, as well as two new terminal customers - Finland's Gasum Oyj and Ukraine's Naftogaz.

"Long-term Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity allocation results once again confirm the strategic importance of this infrastructure for the energy security of the Baltic region and Europe as a whole. It is particularly important that, for the first time, we see both Ukraine's Naftogaz and Finland's Gasum among the long-term customers. This is a clear signal of trust in Lithuania's energy infrastructure and of the terminal's expanding role from the Baltic region to Northern Europe and Ukraine. It strengthens regional energy resilience and contributes to long-term supply diversification across Europe," said Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaiciunas.

Speaking at the opening of the international Baltic LNG & New Energies Forum, which began in Klaipeda on 10 June, Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN Energies, noted that the results of the long-term capacity allocation once again confirm the competitiveness of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, its continued relevance in the region, and KN Energies' ability to create value for customers from different countries.

"The results of this procedure finally confirm that the decision taken more than 15 years ago to have an LNG terminal in Klaipeda was, is, and will remain the right choice. We are pleased that demand for the terminal's services remains relevant in the long-term perspective until 2044 and is expanding geographically. I believe that, through this choice, market participants demonstrate that the Klaipeda LNG infrastructure is attractive not only because of its regasification capacity, but also because of the additional value proposition it offers through flexibility, access to additional services, and infrastructure reliability. The geography of the customers that have booked long-term capacities and the arrival of new participants show that the terminal is seen as an access point to the global LNG market that creates commercial opportunities. This also reflects the strategic partnerships that the Klaipeda terminal has consistently developed over more than a decade of operations," noted D. Šilenskis at the opening of the event.

According to him, the demand for long-term capacity bookings in Klaipeda is also in line with broader trends in the European LNG market - recently, long-term capacities have been offered or allocated to market participants by a number of European LNG terminals, including terminals in Croatia, Greece, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland.

The significance of the Klaipeda LNG terminal also remains important in the broader regional context. As the integration of the Baltic and Northern European gas markets continues to grow, the terminal is becoming a strategic gateway that enables customers to serve both regional consumers and the wider European market through the gas transmission system operated by Amber Grid and regional interconnections.

"Long-term capacity bookings allow us to plan terminal operations more efficiently and ensure greater stability in infrastructure utilisation. Considering that the terminal's operation and long-term capacity allocation are currently planned until 2044, clearer long-term terminal occupancy helps to better plan its operations, maintenance costs and the value created for all users. We believe that the currently unallocated capacities will eventually become relevant to those market participants that still needed more time today to make a decision on long-term bookings," noted D. Šilenskis.

The capacity allocation procedure was launched on 25 March 2026, offering the market the opportunity to book up to 28 TWh of regasification capacity per year for the period of 2033-2044. The offered capacities were divided into seven equal packages of 4 TWh per year, giving market participants the option to choose periods of eight or 12 consecutive years. Approximately 1 TWh corresponds to one conventional-size LNG cargo.

Taking into account the results of this procedure, as well as the 4 TWh package of long-term capacities until 2044 allocated back in 2023, the total utilisation of the LNG terminal will reach around 75% of the terminal's nominal capacity.

It is planned that the LNG terminal capacities that remained unallocated during this procedure may be offered to the market through repeated long-term capacity booking procedures and annual capacity allocation procedures for each year separately. Customers that have already booked long-term capacities would be given priority in selecting cargo arrival windows and regasification periods.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772