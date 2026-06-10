Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announce that its subsidiary Homeland Nuclear Energy Inc. has been renamed HyprC Systems Corp. ("HyprC"), marking a strategic repositioning into three of the most dynamic, high-growth and strategic sectors driving global innovation: space, ports, defence, and AI-driven data centers.

In conjunction with the name change, Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of HyprC Systems Corp. and will also join its Board of Directors.

HyprC Systems Corp. is being structured as an IP-driven hybrid energy technology platform, focused on developing disruptive and defensible intellectual property in nuclear-aware control architectures, hybrid energy system integration, digital-twin-based design and validation, and advanced protection and shutdown strategies for mission-critical infrastructure. This platform will be directly adapted to meet the performance, reliability, and security demands of space missions, next-generation defence systems, and AI-intensive data centers.

"As capital and innovation accelerate into space, defense, and AI, we see a unique opportunity for HyprC to become a foundational energy technology partner in these high-growth and strategic sectors," said Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Chief Executive Officer of HyprC Systems Corp. "Space platforms, sovereign defense assets, ports and AI data centers all face the same challenge: they need compact, ultra-reliable, intelligent power systems that simply cannot fail. HyprC's nuclear-aware hybrid architecture is being engineered precisely for that reality."

Paul Dickson, a director of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp., added: "These sectors represent some of the most strategic and rapidly evolving opportunities in the global economy. By aligning HyprC with space, defense, and AI data centers, Aegis is placing its core technology where demand, urgency, and long-term value creation are converging."

HyprC's initial roadmap includes:

Space Sector - Adapting its hybrid energy platform for orbital and lunar applications where long-duration, resilient, and autonomous power is critical, and where traditional solar-only solutions are increasingly constrained by mission profiles.

Defense - Deploying secure, nuclear-aware hybrid energy architectures for bases, mobile systems, and critical defense infrastructure that demand sovereign, tamper-resistant, and always-on power under extreme conditions.

AI Data Centers - Delivering highly reliable, intelligently managed power platforms tailored for AI-optimized data centers, where power quality, uptime, and rapid response to volatile compute loads are central to performance and profitability.

Ports - Implementing hybrid power platforms that capture kinetic energy from cargo handling and ship movements, delivering sustainable, always-on power to ensure continuous operations while reducing emissions and dependence on shore-side grid infrastructure.

The company's new website, HYPERC.CA, will serve as the central hub for information about its technology, projects, and partnership opportunities.

About HyprC Systems Corp.

HyprC Systems Corp., formerly Homeland Nuclear Energy Inc., is an Aegis subsidiary focused on developing a nuclear-aware hybrid energy platform for mission-critical applications across space, defense, and AI data center markets. HyprC's strategy is centred on building and commercializing disruptive, defensible IP in hybrid energy control, system integration, digital-twin-based validation, and safety-critical protection architectures.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FFSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300837

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.