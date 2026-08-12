Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announced a $480,000, multi-year research collaboration with Ontario Tech University through the Mitacs Accelerate program. The project will develop and test a digital-twin-enabled control platform designed to support the safe, secure and resilient operation of small and micro modular reactor (SMR/MMR) hybrid energy systems in marine environments.

The project will simulate changing loads, system faults and cybersecurity conditions before equipment is deployed, helping researchers test reactor-aware control strategies and reduce technical risk.

The work will be hosted in Ontario Tech's Department of Energy and Nuclear Engineering. Academic supervision will be led by Professors Hossam Gaber, Li Yang and Kirk Atkinson, with Professor Khalil El-Khatib serving as co-supervisor. Together, they bring expertise in nuclear-hybrid systems, energy systems, digital twins and cybersecurity.

The program's 36 internship units will give graduate researchers sustained, hands-on experience in nuclear engineering, energy systems and cybersecurity while helping build the specialized Canadian talent needed to advance secure nuclear-hybrid technologies.

"Integrating small and micro modular reactors with battery storage raises control and safety questions that cannot be answered by studying either system on its own. A digital twin lets us test reactor-aware strategies against realistic load changes, system faults and cyberthreats before anything is built. The project will also give graduate researchers the sustained experience needed to develop Canadian expertise in secure nuclear-hybrid systems," said Dr. Hossam Gaber, Professor in the Department of Energy and Nuclear Engineering at Ontario Tech and academic supervisor for the project.

The approved project is titled "Digital Twin-Enabled Energy Management and Control Framework for the Safe and Secure Operation of SMR/MMR-Based Hybrid Energy Systems for Marine Applications."

This is the second award associated with the project at Ontario Tech, following a Horizon Europe award earlier in 2026, led by Prof. Hossam Gaber. The project will be presented to European industry leaders in fall 2026 to explore additional funding and collaboration opportunities.

Testing Nuclear-Hybrid Systems Before They Are Built

The research program advances the digital-twin-enabled energy management and control framework first announced by Aegis on April 1, 2026. It is focused on the safe, secure and resilient operation of SMR/MMR-based hybrid energy systems in marine environments, with the following core activities:

Digital Twin Modelling and Simulation of integrated SMR/MMR and battery energy storage architectures for marine platforms.

Reactor-Aware Energy and Power Management (EMS/PMS) control layers that coordinate reactor output, high C-rate battery response and critical loads in real time.

Cyber-Secure Control Architectures tailored to nuclear-integrated environments and critical infrastructure.

Transient Load Management and Frequency Stabilization to handle rapidly changing and mission-critical operating conditions.

Progression to Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Testing and Controller Validation to de-risk commercialization and support future certification.

Significance for Aegis and Investors

Under the Mitacs Accelerate model, Aegis is the industry partner and will benefit from:

$480,000 of cost-shared, non-dilutive funding dedicated to core intellectual property in secure nuclear-hybrid control.

36 internship units that provide sustained, multi-year access to graduate researchers in nuclear engineering, energy systems and cyber-secure controls, embedded with Aegis' engineering team.

A structured, milestone-driven program that converts the Company's collaboration with Ontario Tech from a general framework into funded, scheduled work with defined deliverables.

"The $480,000 approved research and development grant is a substantial commitment of Canadian applied research capacity to a problem we believe is central to deploying advanced nuclear at sea and on land, It represents another essential component of our broader R&D portfolio, with McMaster serving as a foundational partner across our research programs," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "Thirty-six internship units give us sustained, multi-year access to graduate researchers in nuclear engineering and secure controls, working alongside our engineering team. It converts our collaboration with Ontario Tech from a framework into funded, scheduled work with defined deliverables."

The Company is currently party to multiple non-disclosure agreements with major international shipbuilding companies in relation to potential marine SMR/MMR integration projects and, in accordance with its corporate governance policies and applicable securities regulations, is presently in an insider trading blackout period.

Market Applications Beyond Marine

Beyond marine applications, the platform could support ports and harbours, AI data centres, Arctic and remote communities, commercial and defence shipping, and disaster-response operations. Across these settings, the control framework could help coordinate SMR/MMR units and batteries, manage rapidly changing loads and support resilient, low-carbon power when conventional grids are unavailable or unreliable.

The current Mitacs Accelerate project builds on the collaborative framework established by Aegis, Malahat Energy Systems Inc. and Ontario Tech through a memorandum of understanding announced February 4, 2026. It also follows the Mitacs-Horizon Europe International Mobility Award announced April 23, 2026, advancing the partnership from an initial framework and international engagement to funded, multi-year research.

Together, these initiatives position Aegis to develop a platform technology-a secure, digital-twin-enabled control and simulation stack-that can be adapted to multiple critical-infrastructure markets, from marine and port electrification to AI data centres, Arctic communities, shipping and disaster relief.

The research agreement between Aegis and Ontario Tech University is currently in progress and will be finalized before the project execution begins.

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by supporting collaboration between academia and industry. In partnership with government and research institutions, Mitacs delivers programs that advance research, develop talent, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit https://www.mitacs.ca.

About Ontario Tech University

Ontario Tech University is a leading public research institution with strengths in nuclear engineering, energy systems, cyber security, and applied technology - home to Canada's only fully accredited undergraduate nuclear engineering program and the Centre for Small Modular Reactors. For more information, visit https://ontariotechu.ca/.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.