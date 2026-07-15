Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company) today announced an expansion of its North American commercial platform through the rollout of UL 9540 and UL 9540A-certified Quantum-Safe Battery Energy Storage Systems strengthened by Indigenous-led market access, a secure, transparent supply chain and completion of supplier registrations through Malahat Energy Systems Inc. in multiple Canadian jurisdictions. These activities represent milestones in the Company's ongoing commercialization strategy and are intended to support future commercial activities.

A key pillar of this strategy is Aegis' minority ownership interest in Malahat Energy Systems Inc., a certified Indigenous business majority owned by the Malahat Nation. Malahat Energy Systems is a member of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) and is listed in the Indigenous Business Directory (IBD). The company is now completing supplier qualifications and procurement registrations across British Columbia (BC BID), Alberta (APC), Saskatchewan (Sask. Supply Portal), Manitoba (Efficiency Manitoba), and Ontario, which will allow Aegis and Malahat Energy Systems to pursue a broad range of commercial, utility, government, Indigenous community, and critical infrastructure projects where Indigenous participation is recognized or prioritized.

"Malahat Energy Systems has completed supplier registrations with organizations across multiple provinces," said David Parry, Managing Partner of Malahat Energy Systems. "Together with Aegis, we intend to pursue commercial opportunities where Indigenous participation is recognized or prioritized while offering battery energy storage systems that incorporate UL 9540 and UL 9540A-certified system architectures together with quantum-safe cybersecurity technology."

Commercial Product Portfolio

Aegis currently offers the following battery energy storage systems:

PWR-FLEX 261Q - A factory-assembled plug-and-play battery energy storage system integrating battery modules, power conversion, thermal management, fire protection, an Energy Management System (EMS) and intelligent controls into a single system designed for commercial and industrial applications.

ToughBoy - A mobile battery energy storage system developed by Aegis and its strategic partners for defence, mining, utilities, emergency response and remote operations. The system is designed to operate in temperatures as low as -50°C.

5 MWh Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage System - A battery energy storage system designed for commercial, industrial, utility, telecommunications, mining, defence, remote community and critical infrastructure applications.

All platforms are built around UL 9540 and UL 9540A-certified system architectures and incorporate Aegis' Quantum-Safe Battery Energy Storage platform enhanced through hardware-based Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) technology from Quantum eMotion ("QNC") (NYSE: QNC; TSXV: QNC). This combination delivers system safety together with advanced cybersecurity capabilities designed for mission-critical and high-reliability energy infrastructure.

Commercialization Strategy

These activities represent progress in the execution of the Company's commercialization strategy. Since outlining that strategy, Aegis has expanded its commercial product portfolio, completed supplier registrations through Malahat Energy Systems, and continued integrating quantum-safe cybersecurity technology into its battery energy storage systems.

"Earlier this year we introduced a commercialization strategy focused on building the operational foundation for our business," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "This update reflects progress across several areas, including expanding our commercial product portfolio, advancing supplier registrations through Malahat Energy Systems, and continuing the integration of quantum-safe cybersecurity into our battery energy storage systems. We intend to continue advancing customer engagement, strategic partnerships and commercialization activities in support of that strategy."

"Cybersecurity is an increasingly important consideration for operators of critical infrastructure," said Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion Corp. "Our collaboration with Aegis combines quantum-safe cybersecurity technology with battery energy storage systems utilizing UL 9540 and UL 9540A-certified system architectures to support organizations evaluating secure energy infrastructure solutions."

The Company intends to continue executing its commercialization strategy through supplier registrations, strategic partnerships, customer engagement activities, product development and commercialization initiatives across its target markets.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum, Corp. (NYSE: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era. For more information, visit www.quantumemotion.com.

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.







Malahat Energy Systems Inc. is an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a leading role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatbattery.com.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid and distributed generation systems, intelligent control architectures and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.