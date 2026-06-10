DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 10-Jun-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 21 April 2026 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Votes For % of % of Ordinary resolutions (except where stated Votes Total Votes otherwise) Against Votes Cast Withheld (including Votes Votes Chairman's Cast Cast discretion) 1 To receive the company's annual accounts for the 20,101,655 100.00 81 0.00 20,101,736 232 year ended 31 December 2025 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report 20,099,437 99.99 1,975 0.01 20,101,412 556 for the year ended 31 December 2025 3 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 20,101,871 100.00 81 0.00 20,101,952 16 4 To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director 20,099,924 99.99 2,027 0.01 20,101,951 17 5 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 20,101,861 100.00 91 0.00 20,101,952 16 6 To elect Grant Lutz as a director 20,099,951 99.99 2,001 0.01 20,101,952 16 7 To elect Luke Robinow as a director 20,101,845 100.00 107 0.00 20,101,952 16 8 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 20,099,924 99.99 2,028 0.01 20,101,952 16 9 To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as 20,101,883 100.00 83 0.00 20,101,966 2 auditor 10 To authorise the audit committee to determine 20,101,580 100.00 156 0.00 20,101,736 232 and approve the remuneration of the auditor 11 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary 20,097,381 99.98 4,585 0.02 20,101,966 2 shares 12 To authorise the directors to allot preference 20,097,178 99.98 4,788 0.02 20,101,966 2 shares 13 To authorise the company to pay directors' fees 20,092,519 99.95 9,137 0.05 20,101,656 312 up to an aggregate amount of GBP800,000 per annum To authorise the company to make market 14 purchases of any of its ordinary shares (Special 20,097,456 99.98 4,496 0.02 20,101,952 16 Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 15 rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special 20,096,532 99.97 5,124 0.03 20,101,656 312 Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 16 rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary 20,096,532 99.97 5,110 0.03 20,101,642 326 shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 17 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 20,101,885 100.00 81 0.00 20,101,966 2 14 days' notice (Special Resolution)

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ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RE LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 431023 EQS News ID: 2343400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 10, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)