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WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 08:02
1,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.06.2026 13:33 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 
10-Jun-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 21 April 2026 were duly passed 
at the annual general meeting held today. 

A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible 
to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. 

Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the 
following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 

                                Votes For  % of      % of 
       Ordinary resolutions (except where stated           Votes    Total   Votes 
        otherwise)                              Against     Votes Cast Withheld 
                                (including  Votes      Votes 
                            Chairman's  Cast    Cast 
                                discretion) 

1       To receive the company's annual accounts for the 20,101,655  100.00 81   0.00  20,101,736 232 
       year ended 31 December 2025 
 
 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report  20,099,437  99.99  1,975  0.01  20,101,412 556 
       for the year ended 31 December 2025 
 
 
3       To re-elect David Blackett as a director     20,101,871  100.00 81   0.00  20,101,952 16 
 
4       To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director      20,099,924  99.99  2,027  0.01  20,101,951 17 
 
5       To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director      20,101,861  100.00 91   0.00  20,101,952 16 
 
6       To elect Grant Lutz as a director        20,099,951  99.99  2,001  0.01  20,101,952 16 
 
7       To elect Luke Robinow as a director       20,101,845  100.00 107   0.00  20,101,952 16 
 
8       To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director      20,099,924  99.99  2,028  0.01  20,101,952 16 
 
9       To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as   20,101,883  100.00 83   0.00  20,101,966 2 
       auditor 
 
 
10      To authorise the audit committee to determine  20,101,580  100.00 156   0.00  20,101,736 232 
       and approve the remuneration of the auditor 
 
 
11      To authorise the directors to allot ordinary   20,097,381  99.98  4,585  0.02  20,101,966 2 
       shares 
 
 
12      To authorise the directors to allot preference  20,097,178  99.98  4,788  0.02  20,101,966 2 
       shares 
 
 
13      To authorise the company to pay directors' fees 20,092,519  99.95  9,137  0.05  20,101,656 312 
       up to an aggregate amount of GBP800,000 per annum 
 
 
       To authorise the company to make market 
14      purchases of any of its ordinary shares (Special 20,097,456  99.98  4,496  0.02  20,101,952 16 
       Resolution) 
 
 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
15      rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special 20,096,532  99.97  5,124  0.03  20,101,656 312 
       Resolution) 
 
 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
16      rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary    20,096,532  99.97  5,110  0.03  20,101,642 326 
       shares, such rights to be disapplied for 
     specified purposes (Special Resolution) 
 
17      To authorise the calling of general meetings on 20,101,885  100.00 81   0.00  20,101,966 2 
       14 days' notice (Special Resolution)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 431023 
EQS News ID:  2343400 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2343400&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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