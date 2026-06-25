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WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:01
1,210 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2028 
25-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
 
For immediate release 
 
25 June 2026 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
 
Purchase by R.E.A. Services Limited ("REA Services") of 7.5 per cent dollar notes issued by the company (the "dollar 
notes") pursuant to the sale facility agreed by the company in conjunction with the extension of the redemption date 
for the dollar notes from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028 
 
Rollover fee to be paid by the company to those qualifying noteholders who did not elect to take advantage of the sale 
facility 
 
Introduction 
 
In September 2025, the company announced that the holders of the dollar notes (the "noteholders") had approved the 
extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes by two and a half years, from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028.  
 
In conjunction with the extension of the redemption date, any qualifying noteholder (being a noteholder on the register 
of noteholders at 6.00 p.m. on 3 September 2025) who wished to realise all or any part of its holding of dollar notes 
on the then current redemption date of 30 June 2026 was invited to contact REA Services. The company agreed that REA 
Services would then either purchase the relevant dollar notes itself or arrange the purchase thereof by a third party, 
in either case at par for settlement on 30 June 2026. 
 
On 1 June 2026, the company announced that valid elections to take up such sale facility had been received by REA 
Services from qualifying noteholders in respect of an aggregate of USD7,264,218 nominal of dollar notes.  
 
The company now confirms that REA Services is itself purchasing such dollar notes at par. In accordance with the terms 
of the sale facility, the dollar notes are being purchased together with all accrued benefits and rights attached 
thereto, save for the right to the interest payable in respect of the dollar notes on 30 June 2026 (which interest is 
being paid to all holders of dollar notes on the register of noteholders at the close of business on the record date 
for the payment of such interest in the usual manner). 
 
The company also announces that the rollover fee being paid by the company to those qualifying noteholders who did not 
elect to take advantage of the sale facility amounts to USD0.01 per USD1 nominal of dollar notes held at 6.00 pm on 3 
September 2025 (or, in the case of qualifying noteholders who have elected, in accordance with the terms and conditions 
attaching to the dollar notes to receive interest in sterling, translated at the rate of USD1.3216 = GBP1 per USD1 nominal of 
dollar notes held at 6.00 pm on 3 September 2025). 
 
The consideration due by REA Services in respect of the dollar notes to be purchased by it, the interest due in respect 
of the dollar notes on 30 June 2026 and the rollover fee will all be paid on 30 June 2026. 

Enquiries: 
 
David Blackett           Carol Gysin 
 
Chairman              Director 
              
R.E.A. Holdings plc       R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877         Tel: 020 7436 7877

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD8BTXXX 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 433280 
EQS News ID:  2353348 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2353348&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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