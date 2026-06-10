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WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Xetra
10.06.26 | 14:51
70,72 Euro
-1,75 % -1,26
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,7670,8015:07
70,7670,8015:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 13:34 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

dsm-firmenich receives FDA approval on PARSOL Shield, a new sun protection ingredient for the U.S.

Press Release

dsm-firmenich receives FDA approval on PARSOL Shield, a new sun protection ingredient for the U.S.

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), June 10, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces the FDA approval of bemotrizinol (brand name: PARSOL Shield) for the U.S. market, making it the first new sunscreen active ingredient approved in the United States in more than 25 years under modernized GRASE (Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective) and MUsT (Maximal Usage Trial) evaluation guidelines.

The approval marks a major milestone for sunscreen innovation and public skin health in the United States, helping expand access to next-generation UV protection while opening new possibilities for formulators across the industry.

Parand Salmassinia, Beauty & Care President at dsm-firmenich commented: "The FDA approval of PARSOL Shield represents an important step forward for sun protection in the United States. It builds on years of scientific leadership and regulatory excellence, while helping address a longstanding innovation gap in the market. After more than two decades, this new active ingredient delivers what our customers have been waiting for. It gives suncare manufacturers the flexibility to develop next-generation, globally scalable solutions that enhance the consumer experience."

Clinical studies with PARSOL Shield, involving nearly 500 participants representing the diversity of the U.S. population, demonstrate exceptional UV efficacy, excellent tolerability, and an excellent safety profile for PARSOL Shield. It addresses real consumer needs, from reducing the risk of skin cancer to protecting against long-term UV-induced skin damage and premature photoaging. For formulators of suncare products, it enables silky, lightweight sunscreen textures with strong photostability and formulation flexibility.

Already approved across multiple global regions, PARSOL Shield also enables the development of global sunscreen formulations that simplify product strategy, reduce formulation complexity, and accelerate speed-to-market for customers.

Its broad-spectrum protection is a key benefit, while its high efficiency at low concentrations contributes to a strong eco-profile, and helps suncare brands address evolving sustainability expectations and reporting requirements.

The approval reinforces dsm-firmenich's long-standing commitment to public skin health advocacy, including collaborations with regulators, NGOs, legislators, and organizations such as the Skin Cancer Foundation and the Destination Healthy Skin initiative.

Notes to editors

FDA Official Announcement here.
More information on PARSOL Shield here.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Beauty & Care
LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

For more information
dsm-firmenich media enquiries:
Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com

Global Marketing Communications Beauty & Care
Email: beautycare.communications@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:
Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Attachment

  • Press release dsm-firmenich PARSOL sunscreen receives FDA approval_20260610_FINAL

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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