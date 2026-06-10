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WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 19:52
3,480 Euro
-4,92 % -0,180
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3,6004,60015:09
3,5203,68014:14
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 11:22 Uhr
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Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Robotics and others revenue grew 175.9% year over year and accounted for 19.8% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2026

BEIJING, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenues were RMB259.0 million (US$37.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Revenues from ro botics and others increased 175.9% year over year to RMB51.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 68.3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to RMB46.8 million, contributing to 64.3% of global enterprise services segment revenue and 18.1% of this quarter's total revenues.
  • Revenue from internet value-added services increased 8.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to RMB98.3 million, accounting for 72.8% of internet services segment revenue and 38.0% of this quarter's total revenues.

Profitability

  • Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB33.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB11.7 million (US$1.7 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB21.1 million in the same period last year.

Cash Position

  • As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB1,280.6 million (US$185.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents.

Management Commentary

Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "During the first quarter of 2026, we continued executing our AI and robotics strategy with a disciplined approach. Our rob otics and others segment delivered strong year-over-year growth while adjusted operating loss further narrowed, reflecting improving commercial traction and operating efficiency. We also continued advancing EasyClaw, our AI agent platform focused on enterprise productivity scenarios, and introduced other AI Agent products. We believe long-term opportunities in AI will come from practical applications, workflow integration, and real customer value creation. Across the industry, we are seeing growing adoption of AI agents, which is driving demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services. This trend also benefited our services of cloud and AI infrastructure business, which delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. Supported by stable cash flow from our internet services business, we remain focused on disciplined investment, product execution, and building sustainable long-term growth engines."

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Starting from the first quarter of 2026, we began reporting our robotics business as a separate segment to present the operating progress of this business. Historical results previously reported under the AI and others segment are now presented as ro botics and others, which primarily includes robotics-related products and services, and global enterprise services, which includes advertising agency and services of cloud and AI infrastructure through partnering with global leading cloud service providers. We also maintained a solid balance sheet, ending the quarter with US$ 185.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting our disciplined investment in AI and robotics initiatives over the long term."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues remained relatively flat year over year, generating RMB259.0 million (US$37.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Revenues from Robotics and Oth ers increased 175.9% year over year to RMB51.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Internet Services revenue decreased 15.2% year over year to RMB135.0 million. This year-over-year decrease was resulting from a 46.3% decline in the Company's online advertising business. However, revenue from internet value added services increased by 8.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, contributing to 72.8% of this quarter's Internet Services segment revenue, and 38.0% of this quarter's total revenues.
  • Global Enterprise Services revenue decreased 10.5% year over year to RMB 72.8 million. This year-over-year decrease resulted from a 51.5% decline in the Company's advertising agency services business due to policy shifts from a major global advertising platform. However, revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 68.3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, contributing to 64.3% of this quarter's Global Enterprise Services segment revenue and 18.1% of this quarter's total revenues. This increase was a result of an increasing number of enterprises in the overseas markets adopting AI agent products to improve productivity, which drove demands for both tokens and cloud computing resources through our platform.

Operating loss was RMB28.3 (US$4.1 million) million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to RMB26.5 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB22.5 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to RMB14.3 million in the same period last year.

  • Adjusted operating loss from Robotics and Oth ers decreased by 57.1% year over year to RMB26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services business decreased by 38.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, mainly due to the decline in online advertising revenue in this segment, along with our investments in AI agent related products. However, we still earned RMB15.2 million from the Internet Services business in this quarter, which laid a solid foundation for our investments in robotics and AI applications.
  • Adjusted operating profit from Global Enterprise Services decreased by 67.3% year over year to RMB13.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. This decline was resulting from the revenue decrease in the Company's advertising agency services business.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB33.4 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB11.7 million (US$1.7 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB21.1 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB1,280.6 million (US$185.6 million) of cash and cash equivalents, and RMB692.2 million (US$100.3 million) of long-term investments.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on June 10, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 7570048

English Translation:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 0340478

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, AI agent products, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, services of cloud and AI infrastructure to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, as well as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2026


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

1,506,625


1,280,591


185,647

Short-term investments

9,527


9,499


1,377

Accounts receivable, net

468,058


471,332


68,329

Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,154,774


1,086,601


157,524

Due from related parties, net

94,821


119,067


17,261

Total current assets

3,233,805


2,967,090


430,138







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

40,238


40,967


5,939

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,833


14,316


2,075

Intangible assets, net

54,069


51,322


7,440

Goodwill

460,034


460,034


66,691

Long-term investments

688,459


692,209


100,349

Deferred tax assets

112,913


111,313


16,137

Other non-current assets

77,521


79,947


11,590

Total non-current assets

1,450,067


1,450,108


210,221







Total assets

4,683,872


4,417,198


640,359







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

211,689


288,243


41,786

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,264,659


1,967,039


285,161

Due to related parties

18,613


24,298


3,522

Income tax payable

54,430


43,360


6,286

Total current liabilities

2,549,391


2,322,940


336,755







Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

21,711


21,132


3,063

Other non-current liabilities

154,422


153,789


22,295

Total non-current liabilities

176,133


174,921


25,358







Total liabilities

2,725,524


2,497,861


362,113







Mezzanine equity:






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

197,560


199,656


28,944







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

254


254


37

Additional paid-in capital

2,736,117


2,737,443


396,846

Accumulated deficit

(1,490,947)


(1,508,427)


(218,676)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

362,245


332,503


48,203

Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'
equity

1,607,669


1,561,773


226,410

Noncontrolling interests

153,119


157,908


22,892







Total shareholders' equity

1,760,788


1,719,681


249,302







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
shareholders' equity

4,683,872


4,417,198


640,359

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per

share(or ADS) data)




For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2026



RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


259,006


258,993


37,546

Internet Services


159,141


135,005


19,572

Global Enterprise Services


81,297


72,750


10,547

Robotics and others


18,568


51,238


7,427

Cost of revenues (a)


(69,505)


(92,431)


(13,400)

Gross profit


189,501


166,562


24,146








Operating income and expenses:







Research and development (a)


(61,244)


(57,722)


(8,368)

Selling and marketing (a)


(104,838)


(71,714)


(10,396)

General and administrative (a)


(52,624)


(66,136)


(9,588)

Other operating income


2,670


722


105

Total operating income and expenses


(216,036)


(194,850)


(28,247)








Operating loss


(26,535)


(28,288)


(4,101)

Other income/(expenses):







Interest income, net


5,605


3,422


496

Foreign exchange gains


1,650


19,252


2,791

Others (expense)/income, net


(4,009)


1,321


192








Loss before income taxes


(23,289)


(4,293)


(622)

Income tax expenses


(4,820)


(7,623)


(1,105)

Net loss


(28,109)


(11,916)


(1,727)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


5,248


5,564


807

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(33,357)


(17,480)


(2,534)








Net loss per share







Basic


(0.0235)


(0.0126)


(0.0018)

Diluted


(0.0236)


(0.0127)


(0.0018)








Net loss per ADS







Basic


(1.1749)


(0.6306)


(0.0900)

Diluted


(1.1814)


(0.6334)


(0.0900)








Weighted average number of shares outstanding







Basic


1,515,787,128


1,551,965,718


1,551,965,718

Diluted


1,515,787,128


1,551,965,718


1,551,965,718

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding







Basic


30,315,743


31,039,314


31,039,314

Diluted


30,315,743


31,039,314


31,039,314








Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil







Foreign currency translation adjustments


(272)


(31,160)


(4,517)

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net


2,660


585


85

Other comprehensive income/(loss)


2,388


(30,575)


(4,432)

Total comprehensive loss


(25,721)


(42,491)


(6,159)

Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
interests


6,662


4,731


686

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(32,383)


(47,222)


(6,845)






For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2026

(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues


5


-


-

Research and development


296


932


135

Selling and marketing


71


505


73

General and administrative


5,212


2,044


296

Total


5,584


3,481


504

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

258,993

-

-

258,993

37,546

Cost of revenues

(92,431)

-

-

(92,431)

(13,400)

Gross profit

166,562

-

-

166,562

24,146







Research and development

(57,722)

932

231

(56,559)

(8,200)

Selling and marketing

(71,714)

505

2,070

(69,139)

(10,023)

General and administrative

(66,136)

2,044

-

(64,092)

(9,292)

Other operating income, net

722

-

-

722

105

Total operating income and expenses

(194,850)

3,481

2,301

(189,068)

(27,410)







Operating loss

(28,288)

3,481

2,301

(22,506)

(3,264)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(17,480)

3,481

2,301

(11,698)

(1,697)







Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0127)

0.0022

0.0016

(0.0089)


Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(0.6334)

0.1100

0.0784

(0.4450)


Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(0.0900)

0.0159

0.0114

(0.0645)















For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

259,006

-

-

259,006

Cost of revenues

(69,505)

5

-

(69,500)

Gross profit

189,501

5

-

189,506






Research and development

(61,244)

296

6,156

(54,792)

Selling and marketing

(104,838)

71

469

(104,298)

General and administrative

(52,624)

5,212

-

(47,412)

Other operating income, net

2,670

-

-

2,670

Total operating income and expenses

(216,036)

5,579

6,625

(203,832)






Operating loss

(26,535)

5,584

6,625

(14,326)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(33,357)

5,584

6,625

(21,148)






Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0236)

0.0037

0.0043

(0.0156)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(1.1814)

0.1850

0.2164

(0.7800)






* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)




For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



Internet Services


Global Enterprise Services


Robotics and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB




RMB


USD

Revenues from external customers


135,005


72,750


51,238


258,993


37,546

Inter-segment revenues


-


11,130


-


11,130


1,614












Segment revenue


135,005


83,880


51,238


270,123


39,160

Elimination of inter-segment revenue








(11,130)


(1,614)

Consolidated Revenues








258,993


37,546

Operating Costs and expenses











Cost of revenues(i)


29,157


43,940


26,458





Selling and marketing(i)


39,649


9,180


19,747





Research and development(i)


28,992


378


27,142





Other segment items(i)


22,011


16,629


4,761





Adjusted operating income/(losses)


15,196


13,753


(26,870)


2,079


301

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations








3,481


504

Unallocated amounts-corporate expense








26,886


3,898

Operating loss








(28,288)


(4,101)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)











Interest income, net








3,422


496

Foreign exchange gains, net








19,252


2,791

Other income, net








1,321


192

Loss before income taxes








(4,293)


(622)

















For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Internet Services


Global Enterprise Services


Robotics and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB




RMB

Revenues from external customers


159,141


81,297


18,568


259,006

Inter-segment revenues


-


8,521


-


8,521










Segment revenue


159,141


89,818


18,568


267,527

Elimination of inter-segment revenue








(8,521)

Consolidated Revenues








259,006

Operating Costs and expenses









Cost of revenues(i)


22,992


28,317


24,486



Selling and marketing(i)


67,496


14,782


20,031



Research and development(i)


32,843


1,259


26,379



Other segment items(i)


11,203


3,397


10,345



Adjusted operating income/(losses)


24,607


42,063


(62,673)


3,997

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations








5,584

Unallocated amounts-corporate expense








24,948

Operating loss








(26,535)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)









Interest income, net








5,605

Foreign exchange gains, net








1,650

Other income, net








(4,009)

Loss before income taxes








(23,289)















(i) Share-based compensations and certain corporate expenses were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and
other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2026


March 31, 2026



RMB




USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(33,357)


(17,480)


(2,534)

Add:







Income tax expenses


4,820


7,623


1,105

Interest income, net


(5,605)


(3,422)


(496)

Depreciation and other amortization


9,782


6,464


937

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


5,248


5,564


807

Other expense/(income), net


2,359


(20,573)


(2,983)

Share-based compensation


5,584


3,481


504

Adjusted EBITDA


(11,169)


(18,343)


(2,660)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.