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WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: CPIA
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 17:52
50,000 Euro
-1,96 % -1,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,20049,80015:07
48,20049,40014:59
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports 17.7% Yoy Increase In May 2026 Revenue

HSINCHU, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of May 2026. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.37 to US$1.00 as of May 29, 2026.

Revenue for the month of May 2026 was NT$2,384.3 million or US$76.0 million, representing a decrease of 3.1% from April 2026, and an increase of 17.7% from May 2025. The Company noted it continues to benefit from ongoing revenue strength led by a persistent AI-related demand/supply imbalance. While the Company has been investing in footprint expansion, new capacity is being used to meet existing customer forecasts and long-term supply agreements.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


May 2026

April 2026

May 2025

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,384.3

2,460.5

2,025.4

-3.1 %

17.7 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

76.0

78.4

64.6

-3.1 %

17.7 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation, foreign exchange rates and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed and our ability to mitigate with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, based on a number of important factors and risks, which are more specifically identified in the Company's most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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