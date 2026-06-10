New drilling extends mineralization approximately 315 metres below surface and demonstrates continued continuity of silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization beyond historical workings, with additional assay results pending from the ongoing exploration campaign. In parallel, the Company has completed an extensive induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing exploration program at Silver Hill, including 434 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 10.64 metres in hole SH26-11, highlighted by 2,050 g/t AgEq over 1.52 metres. The latest results continue to demonstrate the continuity, scale and polymetallic nature of the Silver Hill system, with successful step-out drilling extending mineralization along strike and at depth while returning strong silver and gold grades accompanied by significant lead and zinc values. Additional assay results remain pending from the current drilling campaign.

SH26-10: 10m south step out from SH26-05, overall mineralization widens to 4.6m. Assay highlights include; 147g/t silver with 31% combined lead-zinc.

SH26-11: 45m down-dip extension below SH26-10, and 18m southern step out from SH26-07. Assay highlights include; 19g/t gold, 92g/t silver, and 37% combined lead-zinc.

SH26-15: 44m down-dip extension below SH26-08, extends mineralization approximately 315m below surface. Assay highlights include; 8g/t gold, 16% combined lead-zinc and 5% copper.

SH26-16: 40m down-dip extension below SH26-08, and 17m north step out from SH26-15, Assay highlights include; 11g/t gold, 146g/t silver, and 58% combined lead-zinc.

SH25-03 and SH25-04: Identified near surface mineralization 150m north of the inclined shaft, on trend with the Silver Hill system. Assay highlights from SH25-04 include; 103g/t silver and 10% combined lead-zinc.

These results further demonstrate the robust polymetallic nature of the Silver Hill system, with strong silver and gold grades consistently accompanied by significant lead and zinc mineralization. The growing presence of multiple payable metals continues to enhance silver-equivalent values while supporting management's view that Silver Hill may represent a substantial precious and base metals system. A summary of composite assay intervals is presented in Table 1 below.

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Cu (%) AgEq (g/t) SH25-03 16.92 20.06 3.14 0.0 43.2 0.7 0.6 0.0 60 Including 16.92 18.41 1.49 0.0 61.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 67 SH25-04 58.55 60.11 1.55 0.2 40.4 1.5 2.6 0.0 113 Including 59.56 60.11 0.55 0.7 103.0 3.9 6.0 0.0 279 SH26-10 111.98 116.59 4.60 0.7 23.9 2.7 6.1 0.1 202 Including 116.01 116.59 0.58 1.2 146.8 13.6 17.6 0.3 656 SH26-11 138.41 149.05 10.64 3.3 27.0 3.3 7.9 0.2 434 Including 139.96 149.05 9.08 3.7 30.3 3.7 8.5 0.2 488 Including 142.98 146.15 3.17 9.7 52.4 6.5 14.7 0.4 1,087 Including 142.98 144.51 1.52 19.1 92.0 11.7 25.1 0.5 2,050 SH26-15 218.66 228.84 10.18 2.1 16.4 1.5 2.9 0.4 257 Including 218.66 219.36 0.70 8.3 59.5 0.4 1.4 5.4 1,039 Including 226.13 228.84 2.71 4.5 41.0 5.3 10.3 0.2 594 SH26-16 224.45 233.02 8.56 0.6 7.7 0.8 2.1 0.0 90 Including 224.45 224.85 0.40 11.3 23.8 1.5 6.0 0.1 984 Including 232.87 233.02 0.15 0.4 146.0 18.8 39.4 0.0 951

Table 1: Composite assay results from SH25-03, SH25-04, SH26-10, SH26-11, SH26-15 and SH26-16. Widths reported are core length, as additional data is needed to estimate the true width of intercepts at this stage of the project. *Details on AgEq calculations below.

Figure 1: Panoramic photograph showing mineralization from SH26-11.

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Figure 2: Plan view of the Silver Hill project area showing the location of Pads 1-4. Transparent aerial image shows position of underground historic workings.

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Figure 3: Long section looking northeast (113°) showing intercept locations colored by AgEq. Black dots indicate intercepts with pending assays. Note: Small colored dots within historic workings are bulk samples taken by previous workers and are colored by AgEq.

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Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource Mining, commented:

"These results continue to demonstrate what we are seeing across the Silver Hill system: consistent silver and gold values accompanied by exceptionally strong lead and zinc grades. The combination of precious metals and base metals is becoming a defining characteristic of the project and continues to support the broader scale and continuity of the mineralized system.

What is particularly encouraging about Hole 11 is not simply the high-grade interval, but the strength of the broader mineralized package. Multiple stacked high-grade zones, combined with substantial lead-zinc content throughout the interval, provide further evidence of continuity within the system and reinforce our confidence in the potential to continue expanding mineralization along strike and at depth.

Perhaps most importantly, these results come from continued step-out drilling designed to test extensions of known mineralization. We are successfully expanding the system in multiple directions while a significant number of assays remain pending from the current campaign. As exploration momentum continues to build, we believe we remain in the early stages of understanding the broader opportunity Silver Hill may represent."

Expanding the Exploration Program

In addition to its ongoing diamond drilling campaign, Metalsource has completed an extensive induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey across portions of the Silver Hill Project. The survey is designed to complement drilling and historical datasets by helping identify potential extensions of known mineralization, refine geological interpretations, and generate new targets for future step-out drilling.

Building on the success of the current drill program, the Company is leveraging modern geophysics alongside systematic drilling to expand the known footprint of mineralization beyond the historic mine area and evaluate the broader scale of Silver Hill. The geophysical data is currently being integrated into the exploration model, with additional updates expected as interpretation and follow-up work progress.

Together, these initiatives are intended to support continued drilling success, prioritize high-potential drill targets, and advance Silver Hill toward an inaugural modern resource estimate while unlocking opportunities that may not have been recognized by previous operators.

Why This Matters to Investors

Silver Hill is more than a historic mine redevelopment story-it is an active exploration campaign focused on systematically expanding the footprint of America's first silver mine using modern drilling techniques. Rather than simply confirming known mineralization, Metalsource continues to step out beyond historical workings, successfully intersecting silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization at increasing distances and depths.

In simple terms, each successful step-out hole helps demonstrate that the mineralized system may extend well beyond what previous generations of miners recognized. As the Company continues drilling, the objective is to grow the known mineralized footprint, build tonnage, and advance toward an inaugural modern resource estimate. With additional assay results pending from the current campaign, shareholders can expect a steady flow of exploration news as Metalsource works to unlock the broader potential of the Silver Hill Project.

Drill Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) Status SH25-01 572408 3951597 224 107 -63 109 Complete SH25-02 572408 3951597 224 96 -85 101 Complete SH25-03 572410 3951751 236 96 -46 305 Complete SH25-04 572410 3951751 236 352 -89 100 Complete SH26-05 572280 3951624 262 125 -73 199 Complete SH26-06 572280 3951624 262 129 -51 154 Assay Pending SH26-07 572280 3951624 262 74 -89 200 Complete SH26-08 572280 3951624 262 297 -77 231 Complete SH26-09 572237 3951590 262 89 -70 15 Abandoned SH26-10 572237 3951590 262 91 -76 188 Complete SH26-11 572237 3951590 262 26 -83 197 Complete SH26-12 572237 3951590 262 293 -84 255 Assay Pending SH26-13 572237 3951590 262 145 -82 215 Assay Pending SH26-14 572237 3951590 262 125 -67 185 Assay Pending SH26-15 572168 3951658 261 107 -79 267 Complete SH26-16 572168 3951658 261 85 -76 267 Complete SH26-17 572168 3951658 261 94 -61 245 Assay Pending SH26-18 572168 3951658 261 120 -70 297 Assay Pending SH26-19 572168 3951658 261 131 -76 258 Assay Pending SH26-20 572168 3951658 261 133 -80 276 Assay Pending SH26-21 572168 3951658 261 168 -86 288 Assay Pending SH26-22 572168 3951658 261 111 -86 285 Assay Pending

Table 2: Drill collar locations and layout azimuth/dip for exploration drilling thus far at the Silver Hill Project. Collar survey in progress and will likely change reported collar elevations. Collar coordinates in WGS84 / UTMZ17N.

Metalsource QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks, and duplicates within the sample stream. The drill core is cut in half with a diamond saw, with one half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing is performed by ALS Geochemistry (Reno, NV) and ALS Canada (Vancouver, BC). The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm mesh, with a 250 gram split pulverized to 85% passing minus 75 micron. A four-acid digest is performed on 0.25g of sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is performed with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS and fire assay.

The exploration results described herein are preliminary in nature and are insufficient to define a mineral resource. Further drilling is required to determine the continuity, geometry, and grade distribution of mineralization. At the time of this release analytical results remain pending.

*Metal values used in AgEq calculations are from the 200-day moving average values from 2/6/2026, and all values are in USD. PAu= $124.5/g, PAg= $1.58/g, PCu= $4.9/lbs, PPb=$0.90/lbs, PZn=$1.11/lbs, 0.00220462262 = grams-to-pounds conversion factor, 22.0462262 = pounds per tonne for 1% metal. Metal recoveries used in the AgEq calculation are Au: 95.5%, Ag: 92.9%, Pb: 89.2%, Zn: 93.8% and Cu 90.8%. These recovery values are derived from batch metallurgical testing used to estimate recoveries of Silver Hill ores, completed in 1988. Individual metal values in the results table are composited values and not factored by recovery. Metal recoveries are applied to their respective component of the AgEq calculation only.





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Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, B.Sc., P.Geo., President of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd., a contractor of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Silver Hill Project

Located in the Carolina Terrane, the property is underlain by volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks predominantly of Neoproterozoic and Cambrian age. Current interpretations suggest this terrane is an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The property is 1,225 acres located in Davidson County, North Carolina. As the first significant discovery and first silver-producing mine in America, the property is supported by an extensive historic dataset, including drillhole data, underground mapping, historic dumps and underground chip samples. Currently known mineralization extends to 550m from surface, in a steeply trending series of lenses, which remain open in multiple directions. Recent surface sampling bolsters the historic dataset; results include SH25-003, which returned 444g/t Ag, 17.7 g/t Au, 8.61% Pb, and 0.507% Zn.

Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project

The Byrd-Pilot Mountain Project is located in central North Carolina within the Carolina Terrane. Initial USGS surveys in the 1980s identified the area as a potential host for a porphyry gold-copper system. Subsequent exploration demonstrated broad gold mineralization in soils, trenches, and shallow RC drilling, coincident with strong self-potential anomalies. Geology shows intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration, high-sulfidation signatures, and high-alumina minerals (like Haile and Brewer deposits to the south), suggesting potential for a large epithermal or porphyry-related gold system. Geologic modelling of currently identified mineralization indicates an east-west trend open in multiple directions, with oxidation noted down to a depth of 30m. No drilling has tested the Meridian discovery zone since those 1980s campaigns, leaving potential for significant resource expansion through work commitments of the agreement.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a U.S.-focused precious and critical metals exploration company advancing the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, widely recognized as America's first silver mine. A historically producing mining district dating back to 1839, Silver Hill produced silver, gold, lead and zinc during the formative years of the American mining industry and remains one of the most historically significant mining assets in the United States.

The Company is focused on expanding known mineralization, advancing toward a modern resource estimate, and unlocking the broader potential of the Silver Hill district through systematic drilling, geological modeling and modern exploration techniques.

Metalsource Mining

America's First Silver Mine. Modern Exploration. Historic Opportunity.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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Source: Metalsource Mining Inc.