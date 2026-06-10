Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) (OTCQB: AUUAF) ("ALUULA" or the "Company"), a leader in ultra-light, high-performance composite materials, announced today that Sage Berryman, CEO of ALUULA will be presenting at Planet MicroCap Showcase: LAS VEGAS 2026, one of the most prominent curated microcap gatherings, on June 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m. PT at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ALUULA will also host several 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18, 2026. ALUULA's 1x1 schedule is fully booked, but investors can contact IR@aluula.com following the conference to set up a 1x1 post conference.

With 24% year-over-year growth for fiscal year 2025, ALUULA is an emerging leader in advanced composite materials, leveraging its patented Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) base materials that are 8 x stronger than steel for equivalent weight, designed for high-performance, durability, and recyclability. ALUULA's adhesive-free, mono-material fabrics are waterproof, UV-resistant, and built for partner products in outdoor and wind power, and now building in defense, and aerospace applications.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: LAS VEGAS 2026

Date: Wednesday, June 17th, 2026

Time: 5:30pm PT

Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/3gakvbKpXF4Jea3Ae85CEn

Information on The Planet MicroCap Showcase: LAS VEGAS 2026 is available here: https://planetmicrocap.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform under the tab "Agenda" and a replay will be posted to the ALUULA company website https://aluula.com/investor-relations/

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high-performance, and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking information"). The words "anticipates", "believes", "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: information that may be shared at the investor presentation or the Board's future plans. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: potential future direction and actives of the business; and that the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025, do not occur. The forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing of any potential evolutions or changes in the business or results of future expectations or performance and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300716

Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.