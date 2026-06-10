Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Thistle Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRCG) (OTC Pink: TRCGF) (the "Company" or "Thistle") is pleased to announce they have received certified assay results from ALS Canada Ltd of North Vancouver, BC., for drill hole 21TRC-AU007. The drill hole was collared in the northeast extension of the mineralized folds trend (Figure 4), at an azimuth of 150 degrees and a dip of - 45 degrees, The hole had a depth of 74 meters. The certified assay results are summarized in Table 1 with individual intervals in Figure 2. The results are of true width.

Figure 1: Down-Hole Gold Grade Profile, Drill Hole 21TRC-AU007



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Table 1: Assay Summary, Drill Hole 21TRC-AU007

DRILL HOLE # From To Width Au 21TRC-AU007 (m.) (m.) (m.) g/t Overall 35.00 55.71 20.71 1.65 includes 35.00 48.82 13.82 2.24 includes 36.00 43.82 7.82 3.36 includes 41.00 43.82 2.82 4.65

Table 2: Assay Table, Drill Hole 21TRC-AU007

From To Width Sample Au As (m.) (m.) (m.) # g/t ppm 35.00 36.00 1.00 2306007 0.34 908 36.00 36.64 0.64 2306008 5.38 >10000 36.64 37.64 1.00 2306009 1.61 3250 37.64 38.36 0.72 2306010 3.48 5220 38.36 39.36 1.00 2306011 1.76 3880 39.36 40.00 0.64 2306012 2.58 7490 40.00 41.00 1.00 2306013 2.19 5800 41.00 42.00 1.00 2306014 4.67 8460 42.00 43.00 1.00 2306015 5.07 >10000 43.00 43.82 0.82 2306016 4.12 9950 43.82 44.82 1.00 2306017 0.4 614 44.82 45.82 1.00 2306018 1.14 3080 45.82 46.82 1.00 2306019 0.08 111 46.82 47.82 1.00 2306020 0.25 986 47.82 48.82 1.00 2306021 2.44 20 48.82 49.71 0.89 2306022 0.25 54 49.71 50.71 1.00 2306023 0.25 31 50.71 51.71 1.00 2306024 0.25 45 51.71 52.71 1.00 2306025 0.25 46 52.71 53.71 1.00 2306026 0.42 888 53.71 54.71 1.00 2306027 1.58 4790 54.71 55.71 1.00 2306028 0.4 1245

The Middle River Gold Project is Thistle's flagship asset, anchored by a 7-kilometre mineralized "S-Trend" of folded stratigraphy that two independent geophysical firms - EarthEx Geophysical Solutions and Abitibi Geophysics - identified and confirmed using separate proprietary technologies. The current deposit represents only approximately 400 metres of strike within that 7-kilometre mineralized fold trend, leaving the substantial majority of the system untested. The Middle River Gold Project hosts structurally controlled Au mineralization within a package of sediments and volcanics of the Canoe Landing Lake Formation. Mineralization occurs in association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite - pyrite developed locally within a broad zone of alteration characterized by quartz, sericite, chlorite, fuchsite, and carbonate (Figure 2 and 3 below).

The drilling to date has identified a mineralized zone from surface to a depth of 130 meters. Independent proprietary geophysical surveying conducted in 2021 by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. and Abitibi Geophysics both defined stronger, High Chargeability zones at 400 metres and below - among the strongest chargeability readings in the Bathurst Mining Camp - representing a high priority deeper lower zone that has never been drill-tested. The Abitibi 3D-IP survey (Figure 4) also identified 7 km of untested mineralized folds, the cluster of previous drilling noted by the blue drill collars in the north central portion of Figure 3. Two completed drill programs have returned consistent high-grade, broad gold intersections - confirming both grade and width across the deposit. Together, EarthEx and Abitibi have outlined more than 50 high-priority drill target centers along the trend, representing hundreds of potential drill holes, with permits in hand. Thistle's stated objective is to define more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold across the 7-kilometre trend. Drilling in 2026 will focus on expanding the mineralized footprint and testing the deeper, high chargeability targets defined by EarthEx Geoscience Solutions and Abitibi Geophysics.

Figure 2: Sample #230615. (5.07 g/t Au)

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Figure 3: Sample #230616. (4.12 g/t Au)

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Gary Lohman, P.Geo., COO & VP Exploration, stated: "Drill hole 21TRC-AU007 again confirms the consistency of this system - strong grades over meaningful widths in a shallow, 74-metre hole. What excites our technical team is scale: the current deposit covers only about 400 metres of a 7-kilometre trend that EarthEx and Abitibi independently confirmed, and we have over 50 high-priority targets and permits in hand. Our 2026 program will expand the deposit along strike and down-dip while we begin testing the deeper, high-chargeability lower zone that has never seen a drill bit."

Figure 4: Abitibi Geophysics Orion - 3D IP Analysis showing 7km of Mineralized Folds



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Figure 5: Drill Hole Locations, Middle River Gold

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Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, President & CEO, Director, stated: "This hole is another example of the robust deposit we have at Middle River Gold - strong gold results over this shallow 74-metre drill hole, exactly the kind of result that keeps impressing us as we drill our mineralized ribbons. We look forward to our 2026 upcoming Drill Program at Middle River Gold to extend the footprint of this Gold Deposit along the identified 7kms of mineralized fold ribbons. We have received our 2026 Phase 3 Drill Program permits and look forward to testing our high priority targets."

Figure 6: Environmentally Friendly Track Mounted Rig used to Drill 21TRC-AU007, Middle River Gold



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Analysis and QAQC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Thistle Resources Inc. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code ME-ICP41A which is an Aqua Regia leach followed by ICP+AES analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (GRA22) using a 50-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis. ALS undertakes their own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Thistle's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

Qualified Person The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, P.Geo., COO & VP Exploration of Thistle Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lohman is not independent of the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold Project, Brunswick Antimony Project, Middle River VMS Project, Alba Forks Gold Project, in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp & Celtic Highland Gold, located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is focused on Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Exploration (CME).

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This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, risks associated with exploration and mining operations, commodity price fluctuations, the ability to obtain financing and required permits, and regulatory restrictions. The Company's objective to define more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold at the Middle River Gold Project is a target only and is not a current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate as defined under National Instrument 43-101; there is no guarantee it will be achieved. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. Thistle undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3S1 www.thistleresources.com (506) 800-0581

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Source: Thistle Resources Inc.