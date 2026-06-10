Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar on June 26, 2026: The Five Pillars of Zomedica - Framework for Clinical Value and Shareholder Returns

June session to present the strategic framework behind every Zomedica product and investment decision, connecting pet care outcomes, veterinary practice performance, and long-term recurring revenue growth

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The June program, titled "Fourth Friday at Four, The Five Pillars of Zomedica: Framework for Clinical Value and Shareholder Returns," will provide current and prospective investors with a focused look at the strategic architecture that guides every product decision, capital allocation, and go-to-market initiative at Zomedica. The session will introduce the company's Five Pillars framework: Quality of Care of the Pet, Satisfaction of the Pet Parent, Veterinarian Workflow, Veterinarian Cash Flow, and Veterinarian Profitability; and explain how each pillar connects directly to clinical adoption, installed-base loyalty, and the recurring revenue model that underpins long-term shareholder value.

Investors will gain a product-level view of how Zomedica's portfolio maps to the Five Pillars framework in practice. The discussion will cover how the TRUFORMA point-of-care diagnostic platform enables faster, more accurate in-clinic endocrine testing, how the PulseVet shockwave therapy system delivers evidence-based musculoskeletal treatment at premium procedure rates, how the TRUVIEW digital cytology microscope eliminates send-out lab delays and captures in-house revenue, how VetGuardian PLUS Zero TouchTM monitoring frees staff while generating per-patient monitoring fees, and how the Assisi tPEMF home-care line, including the Assisi Loop, Assisi Loop Lounge, Assisi EquiLoop, DentaLOOP, and Calmer Canine products, extends therapeutic care beyond the clinic and into the home. Each product will be evaluated against all five pillars, demonstrating how platform depth, not single-product volume, is the foundation of Zomedica's competitive moat.

The session will also feature Zomedica's Professional Sales and Veterinary (PSV) team, the field execution infrastructure that converts product placements into sustained utilization and recurring revenue. The PSV and Account Manager network provides on-site training, clinical education, and ongoing customer success support across Zomedica's full installed base, driving cross-selling activity and deepening practice integration.

The Five Pillars are the operating principles behind every decision made at Zomedica. The webinar will draw a direct line between pillar performance and the financial metrics that matter to shareholders: customer lifetime value, revenue per installed device, consumable pull-through rates, practice retention, and cross-selling economics. Zomedica believes that practices achieving measurable improvement across all five pillars exhibit significantly higher product utilization, lower churn, and greater openness to expanding their Zomedica footprint, creating the compounding revenue dynamics that support long-term growth.

The company continues to invest in international distribution infrastructure and clinical support capabilities, and the Five Pillars also provides a consistent language for communicating Zomedica's value proposition to veterinary professionals worldwide.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, commented, "The Five Pillars are not a tagline, they are the operating architecture behind every decision we make. Every product we bring to market, every investment we make, and every partnership we pursue is evaluated against these five criteria. This webinar is an opportunity for investors to see the rigor behind our approach and to understand why we believe the Five Pillars create the kind of deep practice integration that drives durable, recurring revenue over time."

Webinar Details

Title: "Fourth Friday at Four - The Five Pillars of Zomedica: Framework for Clinical Value and Shareholder Returns"

Date/Time: Friday, June 26, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/JuneFourthFriday

Format: Prepared remarks, product ecosystem review, and live Question & Answer session

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $48 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether demand for development services will continue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

www.zomedica.com

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%22fourth-friday-at-four%22-webinar-on-june-26-2026-th-1174785