Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar on August 28, 2026: Zomedica International: Building a Global Platform for Veterinary Innovation

August session to spotlight Zomedica's international expansion strategy, distributor infrastructure, global market opportunity, and the commercial leadership driving growth across five continents

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The August program, titled "Fourth Friday at Four - Zomedica International: Building a Global Platform for Veterinary Innovation," will offer current and prospective investors a comprehensive look at Zomedica's international commercial strategy, the distributor infrastructure that supports it, the global market opportunity that drives it, and the leadership team executing it. The session will trace the arc of Zomedica's international expansion from its earliest market entries through the disciplined, phased build-out of a global distribution architecture now spanning active commercial operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas, with additional markets in active negotiation.

The session is built around a central idea: international growth at Zomedica is real, growing, and increasingly organic. The company has invested in distribution partnerships, regulatory readiness, clinical support infrastructure, and dedicated leadership required to build a scalable, asset-light commercial operation outside North America.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, commented, "International expansion has been a deliberate, phased, and disciplined priority for Zomedica, and we are now at a stage where the infrastructure we have built is producing real commercial results. We have established distribution partnerships with credible, established partners across multiple continents, secured the regulatory milestones necessary to bring our full product portfolio into new geographies, and put dedicated leadership in place to drive execution in every market we serve. This webinar is an opportunity for investors to see the full scope of that strategy, to understand the size and trajectory of the international opportunity, and to hear directly from the people who are making it happen."

The session will connect Zomedica's international strategy to the company's Five Pillars framework and broader investor thesis. It will demonstrate how the same multi-product platform approach that drives domestic growth, spanning diagnostics with the VETGuardian, TRUFORMA and TRUVIEW platforms and therapeutic devices with the PulseVet, Assisi Loop, EquiLoop, VETIGEL product lines, translates directly into international markets through established distribution partnerships and targeted clinical support. It will show how the company's land-and-expand strategy is being replicated internationally, how regulatory milestones unlock portfolio expansion within existing partner territories, and how the recurring revenue model built in the domestic business is being applied globally through an asset-light distribution infrastructure.

Webinar Details

Title: "Fourth Friday at Four - Zomedica International: Building a Global Platform for Veterinary Innovation"

Date/Time: Friday, August 28, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/FourthFridayAugust

Format: Customer testimonials, prepared remarks, featured interviews with Zomedica's international commercial and clinical leadership, and a live Question & Answer session

Don't miss your chance to connect with Zomedica's international commercial leadership, gain insight into the company's expanding global distribution network, and explore what's next in Zomedica's international growth strategy. Whether you're a veterinary professional, industry partner, investor, or simply passionate about helping our pets live healthier lives, this series is for you.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VETGuardian PLUSTM Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million, 36% through the six months ended June 30, 2026 to $18 million, and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $44 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the new Development Services business segment will continue to generate revenue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555; Option #5

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%22fourth-friday-at-four%22-webinar-on-august-28-2026-1205735