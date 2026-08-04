Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Launches the PulseVet Acoustic Muffler Accessory for PulseVet Shock Wave System

The accessory reduces sound in the treatment environment while maintaining the trusted efficacy of PulseVet shock wave therapy

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the launch of the PulseVet Acoustic Muffler, an innovative accessory designed to significantly reduce the acoustic noise associated with shock wave therapy treatments while preserving the clinical performance practitioners rely on.

Developed for use with PulseVet shock wave therapy systems, the PulseVet Muffler accessory addresses the treatment noise associated with the sound waves produced by the PulseVet system. By reducing sound levels during therapy sessions, the muffler helps create a more comfortable experience for patients, clinicians, and caregivers - without affecting energy delivery and therefore maintaining clinical efficacy.

"At Zomedica, innovation begins with listening to our customers," said Larry Heaton, CEO. "Veterinarians have consistently told us they value the proven clinical outcomes delivered by PulseVet shock wave therapy but would welcome a quieter treatment experience. The new muffler delivers exactly that - meaningful noise reduction while preserving the shock waves producing the therapeutic efficacy that has made the PulseVet shock wave system the trusted choice in veterinary medicine."

The PulseVet Acoustic Muffler accessory was engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing PulseVet systems, allowing clinics to enhance the treatment environment without altering established protocols. The accessory preserves the performance characteristics necessary to deliver effective shock wave therapy for a variety of musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions.

"Sometimes the biggest innovations aren't about changing how a treatment works - they're about improving the experience," said Bill Campbell, VP of Imaging, and inventor of the muffler. "Our design redirects and dampens the unnecessary noise produced by the shockwave device without affecting the therapeutic beam, creating a quieter treatment environment without compromising performance."

Key Benefits of the PulseVet Acoustic Muffler accessory:

Reduced treatment noise to improve the clinical environment

No change to the shock waves producing clinical efficacy and therapeutic performance

Maintains energy delivery characteristics required for effective treatment

Simple integration with PulseVet shock wave therapy systems

Veterinary practices can benefit from a quieter treatment setting that may help reduce anxiety associated with loud procedural sounds, while continuing to leverage the proven shock wave technology to support healing, pain management, and improved mobility in animal patients.

The PulseVet Muffler accessory is available directly through Zomedica.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $48 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

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Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

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Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-25

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-launches-the-pulsevet-acoustic-mufflertm-accessory-for-pulse-1200956