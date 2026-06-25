Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica's Assisi Loop Products Designated "Fear Free" as Alliance to Advance Low Stress Care and Pet Wellbeing Continues with Fear Free, LLC

Collaboration with Fear Free and Zomedica reinforces Assisi Loop tPEMF therapy as a low-stress option for pets.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the renewal of the alliance between the Assisi brand and Fear Free, the initiative dedicated to preventing and alleviating fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in pets.

The renewed agreement reinforces a shared commitment to improving the emotional and physical wellbeing of companion animals by integrating innovative therapies with Fear Free's science-based approach to low-stress handling and care.

"Renewing our partnership with Fear Free reflects our continued dedication to transforming the veterinary experience for pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals," said Mialisa Gluckert, Senior Director of Product Commercialization at Zomedica. "With the Assisi devices, we are helping practices and pet owners adopt solutions that reduce stress while improving clinical outcomes."

Through this collaboration, Zomedica and Fear Free will continue to:

Educate veterinary professionals on incorporating stress-reducing protocols alongside therapeutic technologies

Expand awareness of non-invasive treatment options, including tPEMF therapy, for pain and inflammation management

Support pet parents with products that promote calmer, more positive care experiences for their animals

The Fear Free certification programs and educational resources have transformed how veterinary teams approach patient care by prioritizing emotional wellbeing. The Assisi therapeutic devices, including the Assisi Loop,Assisi EquiLoop, DentaLoop, Loop Lounge, and Calmer Canine products complement these efforts by offering drug-free solutions that can be administered comfortably in low-stress environments.

"Fear Free is committed to reducing Fear, Anxiety, and Stress (FAS) and improving the wellbeing of pets through emotionally considerate care. We are excited to continue our alliance with Zomedica and support solutions that can be incorporated into a lower-stress care experience," said Natalie Gruchow, Corporate Programs & Product Specialists at Fear Free.

The renewal underscores both organizations' ongoing mission to raise the standard of care within veterinary medicine while strengthening the human-animal bond.

For more information about the Assisi line of products, visit: https://zomedica.com/our-brands/assisi/

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero TouchTM monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $48 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

About Fear Free

Founded in 2016, Fear Free is a recognized leader in improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them to help prevent and alleviate Fear, Anxiety, and Stress (FAS). Through continuing education, certification programs, and practical tools, Fear Free supports veterinary teams, pet care providers, and pet caregivers worldwide in delivering compassionate care. With a growing global community, Fear Free continues to expand its impact on how care is delivered. Learn more at fearfree.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether demand for development services will continue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedicas-assisi-loopr-products-designated-%22fear-freer%22-as-alliance-t-1182038