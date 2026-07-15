Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fourth Friday at Four" Webinar on July 24, 2026: Zomedica's Sales Organization - From Strategy to the Clinic

July session to spotlight the specialized, coordinated commercial organization that turns product innovation into clinical adoption, sustained utilization, and long-term recurring revenue

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar series, scheduled for Friday, July 24 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The July program, titled "Fourth Friday at Four - Zomedica's Sales Organization: From Strategy to the Clinic," will give current and prospective investors a focused look at the commercial organization that connects Zomedica's portfolio and its Five Pillars framework to veterinary practices across the country. Investors will gain a role-level view of how the organization is structured to support a diverse and growing product portfolio. The presentation will introduce Zomedica's U.S. sales footprint, territory coverage and the specialized roles that comprise it.

The session is built around a central idea: Zomedica's products create value only when veterinary practices can discover, adopt, and integrate them into their daily workflow. The sales organization, led by Senior Vice President, Kevin Klass, is the infrastructure that makes that possible.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, commented, "Our products create more value when they're adopted and used well in the clinic, and that is what our sales organization is built to make happen. We've evolved a specialized, coordinated commercial team including Account Managers, Capital Equipment Specialists, Inside Sales Representatives, and Professional Services Veterinarians, so that we can bring the right expertise to the right practice at the right time. This webinar is a chance for investors to see how strategy becomes execution at the clinic level, and why that coordinated infrastructure is a durable competitive advantage."

The session will connect Zomedica's sales organization to the Company's Five Pillars and broader investor thesis. It will show how portfolio innovation, supported by a specialized and coordinated commercial organization, drives customer adoption and product utilization, creates value for veterinary practices, strengthens customer relationships, and supports long-term commercial growth.

Kevin Klass, Senior Vice President of Sales, added, "Every role in our organization exists to serve one customer; the veterinary practice. When our teams work together around that shared goal, we don't just place products; we help practices realize their full value across all Five Pillars, which is what drives long-term utilization and growth."

Webinar Details

Title: "Fourth Friday at Four - Zomedica's Sales Organization: From Strategy to the Clinic"

Date/Time: Friday, July 24, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/JulyFourthFriday

Format: Customer testimonials, prepared remarks, a feature on Zomedica's sales organization, and a live Question & Answer session

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $48 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether demand for development services will continue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%22fourth-friday-at-four%22-webinar-on-july-24-2026-zo-1191101