Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (FSE: Y4Y) (OTCQB: FCHDF) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, the results of its special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") held on June 9, 2026 (the "Meeting") to approve the Company's previously announced acquisition of the Golden Arrow Property (the "Property"), from Emergent Metals Corp. ("EMR"), as previously announced on September 29, 2025, March 24, 2026, March 31, 2026, and April 28, 2026 (the "Transaction").

Shareholders holding a total of 18,517,985 Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 10.31% of the 179,614,447 issued and outstanding Common Shares entitled to vote as of May 1, 2026, the record date for the Meeting. The Company is pleased to confirm that the totality of eligible votes cast were in favour of the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the Exchange, and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur in June 2026.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development of copper, gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold's recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild's flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by an asset purchase agreement towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates.

Finally, Fairchild's Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the potential of the Golden Arrow Project and strategic plans, including but not limited to the completion of the Transaction, including the satisfaction or waiver of final closing conditions and the anticipated closing date, including any requisite approval of the TSXV, exploration plans of the Company, and corporate and technical objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300874

Source: Fairchild Gold Corp.