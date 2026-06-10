nVent Names Chief Strategy and Chief Revenue Officers to Drive Next Phase of Growth

LONDON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the appointment of Nitin Jain as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and Joe Stark as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. Both leaders will report to Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak.

Jain will lead nVent's global strategy and business development, with responsibility for shaping the company's strategy and accelerating growth through acquisitions. Stark will head nVent's global sales organization, driving revenue growth and advancing the company's One nVent sales approach.

"These appointments strengthen our leadership team and support our continued transformation and growth," said Beth Wozniak, Chair and CEO of nVent. "As our company expands and the pace of growth accelerates, adding these experienced leaders to our executive team ensures we are positioned for the future. Nitin has played a key role in shaping nVent's strategy and advancing our acquisition-driven growth. Joe is a proven commercial leader who has strengthened our global sales capabilities and customer and distributor partnerships."

Jain has served as nVent's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development since 2022. He leads corporate strategy, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Stark has been nVent's Senior Vice President of nVent Global Sales, leading global commercial strategy and execution, since 2020. He has a strong track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and strengthening strategic customer and distributor relationships.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at: www.nVent.com

Investor Contact:

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

763.204.7750

tony.riter@nvent.com

Media Contact:

Kevin King

Vice President, Global Communications

763.291.0526

Kevin.King@nVent.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Nitin Jain, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, nVent

Nitin Jain will lead nVent's global strategy and business development.

Joe Stark, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, nVent

Joe Stark will head nVent's global sales organization.