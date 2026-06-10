SMX Public Limited: SMX Launches Circularity-as-a-Service Platform Built for Plastics Traceability, Certification, and Reuse

New Feature is part of Company's Digital Materials Passport Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), today announced the launch of its Circularity-as-a-Service platform for the global plastics industry.

The integrated platform is designed to turn recycled plastic from a fragmented waste stream into a verified, certified, traceable and tradeable industrial asset.

The launch comes as the plastics economy enters what SMX calls the Age of Parity: the point at which recycled plastic is no longer a secondary sustainability choice, but an economic, regulatory and supply-chain necessity. War, oil volatility, petrochemical disruption, tariffs, plastic taxes and rising input costs are changing the economics of virgin plastic. At the same time, manufacturers, regulators, investors and consumers are demanding proof of recycled content, origin, quality and chain of custody.

SMX's platform is built for that new reality.

The Circularity-as-a-Service platform combines:

Molecular marking technology

Reader infrastructure

Digital Material Passports

SMX Recycled Plastic Registry

Marketplace functionality

Plastic Cycle Tokens

Together, these components allow recycled plastic to carry verified proof of origin, content, grade, chain of custody, recycling history, loop count and circularity performance.

In the Age of Parity, proof becomes the difference between recycled plastic as a claim and recycled plastic as an industrial product.

The platform supports participants across the plastics value chain, from collectors, sorters and material recovery facilities to recyclers, compounders, pellet producers, resin producers, converters, packaging manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and commodity traders.

Recent global reporting has highlighted the vulnerability of the virgin plastics economy. Reuters analysis distributed through U.S. News & World Report reported that war-related disruption to petrochemical supply had sent plastic prices soaring. UNCTAD has warned that oil shocks ripple directly through plastics. ICIS has reported feedstock shortages and petrochemical pressure in Asia, while Packaging Gateway, Plastics Today, Plastics Engineering and Plastics News have pointed to the growing impact of geopolitical instability, packaging-cost pressure and polymer-feedstock risk.

Together, those reports point to the same conclusion: plastic is no longer insulated from global volatility. It is exposed to it.

That exposure is what makes verified recycled plastic increasingly strategic. Unlike virgin plastic, recycled plastic is not structurally dependent on the same oil-linked feedstock chain. Its economics are driven by collection, sorting, processing, logistics, quality control and certification. As virgin plastic becomes more volatile, and as verification technology reduces uncertainty around recycled content, recycled plastic begins competing on a broader economic basis.

That is the Age of Parity.

Through SMX's infrastructure, each batch of recycled material can carry a Digital Material Passport recording polymer type, recycled content, source, grade, verification history, available volume, recycling loop count, transaction history and compliance data. The result is a plastics market where participants can transact using verified material data rather than assumptions.

A cornerstone of the platform is the SMX Recycled Plastic Registry and Marketplace, where verified recycled plastic can be recorded, certified and made available to qualified buyers. The registry establishes a trusted source of truth for recycled material quality, availability, location, transaction history and recycled content, supporting transparent market participation and future price discovery.

SMX's Plastic Cycle Token framework adds another layer by enabling verified recycling outcomes to be digitally represented and tracked. By transforming verified recycling into a measurable and potentially tradeable asset, the framework creates new opportunities for circularity credits, financing mechanisms, outcome-based funding models and new revenue streams for participants across the recycling value chain.

What the Press Is Saying About SMX

The launch follows growing media attention around SMX's proof-driven materials platform and its role in moving sustainability from claims to evidence.

Forbes Figures, in "SMX: How proof is replacing promises in sustainability," wrote: "SMX knows the future of sustainability will be measured not in pledges, but in data."

URL: https://www.forbesfigures.com/smx-how-proof-is-replacing-promises-in-sustainability/

Miami Herald, in "Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises," wrote that consumers want "recycled plastics verification that proves the materials are really being recovered and reused."

URL: https://www.miamiherald.com/contributor-content/article315842548.html

TIME, in "Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets," wrote that SMX's system "places a molecular marker in plastic and links it to a digital record," creating "a material identity that can be checked without damaging the product itself."

URL: https://africa.time.com/climate/rethinking-plastic-how-risk-and-verification-are-reshaping-markets/

Rolling Stone , in "Plastic Promises Are Dead: Proof Is the New Flex," wrote that SMX is developing tools "designed to move sustainability from marketing into measurable proof."

URL: https://www.rollingstone.co.uk/culture/plastic-promises-are-dead-proof-is-the-new-flex-54394/

The broader coverage reflects a new materials reality: recycled plastic is no longer the backup plan. It is becoming an answer to pressure across packaging, food protection, medicine, electronics, textiles, transportation and consumer goods.

SMX's Circularity-as-a-Service platform translates that narrative into operating infrastructure. By combining molecular marking, Digital Material Passports, marketplace infrastructure and Plastic Cycle Tokens, SMX is creating the framework for recycled plastics to become a globally recognized, graded and tradeable asset class.

In the Age of Parity, recycled plastic is no longer the alternative. It is becoming part of the infrastructure required to maintain modern life.

Press Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-launches-circularity-as-a-service-platform-built-for-plastic-1174957