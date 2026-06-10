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WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Stuttgart
10.06.26 | 18:33
2,430 Euro
-2,02 % -0,050
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4202,48018:54
Actusnews Wire
10.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Transfer of Plastivaloire Group shares to Euronext Growth market effective June 12th, 2026

Langeais - June 10th , 2026

The Plastivaloire Group announces that the transfer of its shares from the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to Euronext Growth Paris will take effect on June 12th 2026.

This transfer, implemented by the Group's Board of Directors following authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 31st March 2026, will enable PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. to benefit from certain regulatory relief whilst allowing it to continue to benefit from the financial markets' attractiveness.

The Company nevertheless plans to maintain a financial reporting policy comparable to that implemented to date and will, in particular, continue to publish its quarterly turnover, apply IFRS standards for its consolidated accounts and comply with CSRD requirements regarding sustainability information, as the change of market has no impact on this matter.

The Information Document prepared for this transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris is available on the Company's website (https://groupe-plastivaloire.com/en/) under the 'Finance' section.

The ISIN code for PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. shares will remain unchanged: FR0013252186. The ticker symbol will become ALPVL with effect from 12th June 2026.

As part of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. is being supported by TP ICAP in its capacity as Listing Sponsor.

Final timetable for the transaction:

8th June 2026Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris.
10th June 2026Publication of a press release by the Company announcing its transfer of listing and publication of the Information Document on the Company's and Euronext's websites.
10th June 2026Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the delisting of PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. ordinary shares from Euronext Paris.
10th June 2026Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the admission of PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. ordinary shares (ALPVL) to Euronext Growth Paris.
12th June 2026Effective transfer: delisting of PLASTIVALOIRE S.A. shares from Euronext Paris (pre-market) and admission of Plastivaloire shares to Euronext Growth Paris (at market open) - first listing.

Next financial publication:

July 15th , 2026: First-half 2025-2026 results

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

Actus Finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98675-pvl_cp-transfert-euronext-growth-vdef-eng.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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