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WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 08:02
2,180 Euro
+0,93 % +0,020
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1402,44018:35
Actusnews Wire
12.08.2026 18:23 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 3 to 7 August 2026

Langeais - August 12, 2026

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares from 3 to 7 August 2026 in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865203/08/2026FR00132521864872.35ALXP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865204/08/2026FR0013252186492.38ALXP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865205/08/2026FR00132521863352.336179ALXP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865206/08/2026FR00132521862182.338119ALXP
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865207/08/2026FR00132521862662.34ALXP

Next financial publication: August 27, 2026

Third quarter 2025-2026 turnover

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------
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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99804-pvl_cp-rachats-actions-03-07_08_2026-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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