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WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Stuttgart
09.06.26 | 18:18
2,450 Euro
-1,21 % -0,030
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4302,48018:45
Actusnews Wire
09.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
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GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Update to the 2025-2026 financial calendar

Langeais - June 9, 2026

The Plastivaloire Group announces an updated financial calendar for the 2025-2026 financial year.

Wednesday 15 July 2026 - after trading hoursHalf-year results 2025-2026
Thursday 27 August 2026 - after trading hoursThird quarter 2025-2026 turnover
Tuesday 17 November 2026 - after trading hoursAnnual turnover for 2025-2026
Tuesday 15 December 2026 - after trading hoursAnnual results for 2025-2026

The publication date for the 2025-2026 half-year results has been rescheduled to take account of the change in the date of the Board of Directors' meeting, which will approve the half-yearly accounts, due to scheduling reasons.

The Group confirms that the half-year results will be in line with the targeted profitability trajectory, namely an EBITDA margin of around 9%. As a reminder, half-year turnover amounted to €352.7 million in the first half of 2025-2026, up by +1.9%.

Next financial publication:

July 15, 2026: First-half 2025-2026 results

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

Actus Finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98625-pvl_cp-decalage-publication-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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